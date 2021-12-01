This is how Amaury Vergara reacts to the imminent arrival of Sebastián Córdova to Chivas

The owner and president of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara was very participative in a golf tournament where he did not want to go into details about the exchange between Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, America player, Well, he assured that in due course he will give more details in case the signing of a player is made.

The leader of the Sacred Flock clarified that the only intention is to look for the best elements that collaborate to strengthen the campus for the Clausura 2022 Tournament with the conviction of contributing their best qualities, however, He did not give names nor did he mention the name of the staunch rival, despite the fact that the talks are on good terms so that the “Brujo” dresses in azulcrema and Córdova in rojiblanco.

“Until now we have not confirmed any reinforcement or anything like that. As soon as we know, I promise that we will let you know through the media on our official channel. It is very important that the fans know that it is not only the sporting issue, obviously that is the main thing, but the person who is convinced, who wants to come to Chivas, also matters, who wants to commit to the challenge of coming to Chivas, which is a very big challenge, so it is very important to value it in every way and I hope that the incorporations more than giving joy to the fans will be a beneficial issue in sports and that therefore gives joy to the fans ”, Jorge Vergara’s son explained in a statement for Tv Azteca.

Vergara announces changes in Chivas

Amaury insisted that the discomfort of the fans It is not for less, because he knows that they have been due, for which he revealed that important changes will come, not in the coaching staff or the board, but in the squad, with the sole intention of revitalizing the team with which from January they will face a new campaign.

“I believe that if you don’t do different things you can’t get different results, then there will definitely be changes, even we are already in the process of executing who should stay in Chivas, that he understands well the weight of this shirt and who could come from another team to reinforce us. However, I would like to take the opportunity to say that there are very positive things at the club, we have transformed and all of this will lead us to a successful conclusion. I know it is difficult to ask for trust but I ask for that trust, I ask for faith, there is a good team that wants Chivas to win and we will be able to do it ”, the owner of Guadalajara abounded.