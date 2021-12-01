This is Ariana Grande’s very modern mansion in the Hollywood Hills

A Grammy Award, a Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards and three American Music Awards are just some of the awards with which Ariana Grande has been honored, who is marking a before and after in the music industry. However, they are not only musical awards that the singer was able to show off, but also to acquire properties, in this case a Mansion, that more than one mortal would like to have.

The new mansion of Ariana Grande It had a cost of 13.7 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive in all of Hollywood sold in recent years, further proof that the interpreter does not mind splurging to get what she wants. The property, designed by the innovative firm iDGroup, has 10,000 square meters of luxuries and amenities and is divided into three floors.

The Mansion that Ariana Grande acquired in 2020 is a modern palace, made of glass and metal. Its interior, on the other hand, bets on a warm style, with lots of wood in natural colors and touches of marble in the bathrooms and kitchen. The living room with a fabulous view of Los Angeles, the city and its natural environment.

The modern Mansion from Ariana it has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, a bar and a wine cellar. Ariana GrandeThe 27-year-old bought this modern design home, located in Hollywood Hills, California. It is in this Mansion in which previously resided the popular presenter Ellen DeGeneres and her partner, actress Portia Di Rossi.

The hall of the Mansion It has huge windows, more than five meters high, to be able to contemplate the ocean from the hills of the mecca of cinema. The room stands out for its minimalism, modernity and the comfort of high-end furniture. The living room is dominated by two large armchairs in neutral colors, one in the shape of an L and the other simpler, in which, without a doubt, Ariana Grande You can lie back and enjoy the breathtaking views.