This is Ariana Grande’s very modern mansion in the Hollywood Hills

A Grammy Award, a Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards and three American Music Awards are just some of the awards with which Ariana Grande has been honored, who is marking a before and after in the music industry. However, they are not only musical awards that the singer was able to show off, but also to acquire properties, in this case a Mansion, that more than one mortal would like to have.

The new mansion of Ariana Grande It had a cost of 13.7 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive in all of Hollywood sold in recent years, further proof that the interpreter does not mind splurging to get what she wants. The property, designed by the innovative firm iDGroup, has 10,000 square meters of luxuries and amenities and is divided into three floors.

