They reveal what Nico Castillo needs to stay at Necaxa

The Chilean striker, Nicolas Castillo, it’s found tested in Necaxa but his permanence in the club is not yet a fact, as he must first show with his medical studies that is fit to play soccer.

“Is on trial, has a health issue that he is going to evaluate above all things and if he reaches the level he had we would have no doubts, but you have to see if the health condition you have allows you to compete in a high performance it will be evaluated ”, said Santiago San Román, sports director of Necaxa.

“It is subjected to in-depth studies, rather than footballers, they are people and we must take care that their integrity is not at risk ”.

The leader could not explain if Castillo would get on loan or as a free playerWell, the Chilean is still negotiating that with the Eagles.

“He is in that process of which I can not tell you about it because of the obvious situation that is happening Nico (Castillo) with them, which is the contractual process then in due course I could give you details if that assumption comes true. “

Nico Benedetti an option for Necaxa

The Necaxa could be interested in the services of Nicolas Bendetti, player of the America and that is no longer part of the Solari team’s plans.

“He is an interesting player that everyone would like to have, but there is nothing official and I don’t like to talk about rumors”.