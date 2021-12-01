They reduce a chamber to the size of a grain of salt

MADRID, 30 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

A new ultra-compact camera the size of a grain of coarse salt produces sharp, full-color images on par with a conventional composite camera lens 500,000 times larger in volume.

Micro-sized cameras have great potential to detect problems in the human body and allow detection of super-small robots, but the above approaches they captured blurry and distorted images with limited fields of view.

Now, researchers at Princeton University and the University of Washington have overcome these obstacles with the new device featured in Nature Communications.

Enabled by a joint design of camera hardware and computational processing, the system could enable minimally invasive endoscopy with medical robots to diagnose and treat disease, and improve imaging for other robots with size and weight limitations. Arrays of thousands of such cameras could be used for full scene detection, turning surfaces into cameras.

While a traditional camera uses a series of curved glass or plastic lenses to focus light rays, the new optical system relies on a technology called a metasurface, which can be produced much like a computer chip. At only half a millimeter wide, the metasurface is studded with 1.6 million cylindrical posts, each about the size of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Each pole has a unique geometry and functions as an optical antenna. It is necessary to vary the design of each pole to correctly shape the entire optical wavefront. With the help of algorithms based on machine learning, the interactions of posts with light are combined to produce the highest quality images and the widest field of view for a full color metasurface camera developed to date.

A key innovation in creating the camera was the integrated design of the optical surface and the signal processing algorithms that produce the image. This boosted the camera’s performance in natural light conditions, in contrast to previous metasurface cameras. requiring pure laser light from a laboratory or other ideal conditions to produce high-quality imagessaid Felix Heide, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of computer science at Princeton.

The researchers compared the images produced with their system with results from previous metasurface cameras, as well as with images captured by conventional composite optics using a series of six refractive lenses. Aside from a bit of blur at the edges of the frame, the images from the nano-sized camera were comparable to those from the traditional lens setup, which is more than 500,000 times larger in volume.

Other ultra-compact metasurface lenses have suffered from significant image distortions, small fields of view, and limited ability to capture the full spectrum of visible light, known as RGB imaging because it combines red, green, and blue to produce different tones.

“It has been a challenge designing and configuring these little microstructures to do what you want,” he said. it’s a statement Ethan Tseng, a Princeton computer science Ph.D. student who co-led the study. “For this specific task of capturing large field of view RGB images, it is challenging because there are millions of these tiny microstructures and it is not clear how to optimally design them. “

Co-lead author Shane Colburn, addressed this challenge by creating a computational simulator to automate testing of different nano antenna configurations. Due to the number of antennas and the complexity of their interactions with light, this type of simulation can use “massive amounts of memory and time”, Colburn said. He developed a model to efficiently approximate the imaging capabilities of metasurfaces with sufficient precision.