They are insane standards: Camila Cabello responds to those who call her fat

Recently the Cuban singer Camila Cabello had her acting debut in Cinderella – 51%, an original Amazon production that recreates the classic tale with several changes to make it feminist and more attractive among new generations. The critics did not have many positive things to say about the film, but it was seen by more than a million people in the first days of its release.

However, before the launch of Cinderella, Cabello was criticized for photographs taken by a paparazzi in which she was seen running through the streets of West Hollywood, California. On that occasion, several comments appeared on social networks making body shaming, that is, criticizing her body for “being fat”, for not having a flat stomach.

The Cuban, before starring in the musical directed tape, was already very famous for her debut album, Camila (2018), and for her collaborations with Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly, but her fame does not protect her from the exaggerated beauty standards that affect so many women, even the pressure on her is greater.

During his attendance at the James Corden show, who was also a producer for Cinderella, Cabello remembered that incident from fat shaming and said that when he realized the photographs that were circulating on the Internet, he began to have “anxious thoughts” for not having stuck his belly in public, until he decided not to give in to the pressure (via Yahoo! Life):

I was like, ‘you know what, this is normal.’ My weight is going to go up and down, we also have these insane beauty standards from the damn Instagram of people who have had retouching with Photoshop or if they have not had retouching with Photoshop, it is not the body of all women, and I was like, you know, I’m going to TikTok and talking about this.

The TikTok video, published a few months ago, was a success among his followers and an example of acceptance that has not ceased to resonate with many of his fans. These were his words in the video:

I was running [en] the park, minding my own business, trying to get fit, trying to stay healthy, and wore a blouse that shows my tummy. I was not putting it in because I was running and existing as a normal person who does not put [la barriga] all the time. Being at war with your body is so old-fashioned, I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and plumpness, and we have to own that, honey.

It is striking in this case that a person is criticized whose body, in general, meets the Western beauty standards that have been imposed on us for decades. However, it is not an isolated case, with actresses, news often appears in some media where it is highlighted that the paparazzi photographs revealed cellulite or stretch marks that are not seen in the movies or series for which we know them.

In recent years other equally pernicious campaigns have popularized, celebrating curvy bodies, but the examples shown were always a rare body type, a voluptuous woman with a wide hips, thick legs, and large breasts. In an effort to include “curvy” bodies, a type of body with curves is imposed that does not correspond to that of the majority.

Certain groups try to disqualify the fight against gordofobia because they assure that a lifestyle that affects health is accepted, when exercise and healthy living should be spread to everyone; But the above seems to derive from meritocracy, the idea that everyone has what they deserve and that everyone is rewarded according to their merits, when there are many who effortlessly stay thin and others who cannot get down for much effort. weight significantly and maintain it.

