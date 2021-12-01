These are the first phones to hit the market with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The first phones with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will arrive this December, but most will not be ready until 2022.

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the new generation of its chipset star, destined to give life to the vast majority of Most advanced Android smartphones of next year 2022.

During the announcement of this new platform, which lands with great improvements in terms of performance, image processing and efficiency, some of the main smartphone brands took the opportunity to confirm the arrival of your first smartphones based on this new processor. A total of fourteen different signatures, who have already revealed their plans to launch smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside.

Xiaomi 12

It only took a few minutes after the announcement of the new Qualcomm processor to see how Xiaomi made the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 official, its first smartphone based on this new platform.

In addition to being the first of the brand, it would also be the first on the market, since its launch is scheduled for this same month of December in China. His arrival in Spain, yes, would wait until next year 2022.

Take a sneak peek of the most potent @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will power our upcoming # Xiaomi12Series! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/YrNqM8beMN – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro

The whole conglomerate BBK Electronics plans to launch smartphones based on this new platform. However, today what we have clear is that the new OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro they will be among the first to land with this new processor over the next few months.

According to rumors, OnePlus would celebrate the presentation of the phones between the months of January and February in China, but its arrival in the rest of the regions would not occur until the middle of the year.

Motorola Edge X30

Another firm that has confirmed its intention to get on the train of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Motorola. In the case of the Lenovo-owned company, the model known as Motorola Edge X30.

realme GT 2 Pro

Now that we have seen his complete leaked design, he has confirmed that the realme GT 2 Pro It will be your first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

OPPO Find X4 Pro

Through a press release shared on its website, OPPO has confirmed that it will be one of the first brands in mount the Snapdragon Gen 1 on one of your mobiles. It will be the OPPO Find X4 Pro, and will land on the market in the first half of 2021.

And many more

But the list does not end there. There are many other firms that have confirmed the arrival of new smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform. They are as follows:

Redmi

Alive

Nubia

Black shark

iQOO

Honor

Sony

ZTE

Sharp

