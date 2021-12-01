These are the 20 Best Games of 2021 for Android mobiles

Have you ever wondered what the best Android games of 2021? The year has given for many launches and new deliveries of all kinds of games. When we talk about games, it is difficult to find a perfect list, since each user has different preferences. Today we tell you what are the best games of 2021 according to Google Play. The Awards 2021 they are already a reality and Google has made its list of favorites.

The best Android game of the year is… Pokémon Unite!

For a few months Pokémon Unite has been available on Google Play for all users. It is a strategy game based on others like LoL that faces teams of different Pokemon on a closed map. Well, Google has decided that this is the best game of 2021 for mobile Android. Do you agree with this decision?

Of course, the thing does not end here, because it has also developed a list of the best games in different categories. We will tell you which ones are chosen without a specific order, they are simply the 20 chosen by Google as the best of 2021.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Google Play MARVEL Future Revolution – Google Play Pokémon UNITE – Google Play Rogue Land – Google Play Suspects: Mysterious Mansion – Google Play Inked – Google Play JanKenUP! – Google Play Knights of San Francisco – Google Play Overboard! – Google Play Tears of Themis – Google Play 7 Billion Humans – Google Play Bird Alone – Google Play Donut County – Google Play My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge – Google Play Puzzling Peaks EXE – Google Play Cats in Time – Google Play Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! – Google Play Disney POP TOWN – Google Play Switchcraft: Magic Match 3 – Google Play Torres: Relaxing Puzzle – Google Play

All are available in almost every part of the world and can be installed on hundreds of models of Android mobiles. Many of them are known and others are sure to surprise you. First of all they are games of great graphic quality, with good stories and quality multiplayer modes.

There are of all categories and some of them are pay games. If you want to shell out some money on android games quality this list can be a very good start. And if you want paid games without paying we recommend you visit our games section.

These are the Best Games of 2021 for Android mobiles according to Google Play. Does the list fit your preferences? Are you missing a good 2021 launch?