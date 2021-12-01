Harry Potter: these actors were about to star in the successful saga Did you know that JK Rowling didn’t want Robin Williams and Eddie Redmayne to be in the film? By: Elizabeth gonzalez JAN. 12, 2021

As a result of the fact that it became known that the cast of ‘Harry Potter’ movies would gather to celebrate 20 years since the premiere of ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’, some secrets have come to light, such as the actors who were about to star in the successful saga, as well as the requirements imposed by JK Rowling that led the Warner Bros production to choose Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint like the outstanding students of Hogwarts School.

One of them was the unforgettable Robin Williams, who not only he admitted being a fan of history but He offered to play ‘Hagrid’ for free. And although Chris Columbus, the director, agreed with his participation, it was the writer of the successful saga who refused and is that one of the conditions for his story to be brought to the big screen is that all the actors had to be British.

Haley Joel Osment, the boy who gained worldwide fame for the movie ‘The Sixth Sense’, was the director’s first choice for play ‘Harry Potter’, but JK Rowling requested that her protagonists be unknown faces. Also, the actor was American.

Following the passing of Richard Harris, the character of ‘Albus Dumbledore’ he was proposed to Ian McKellen, However, it was the Briton himself who turned down the opportunity due to his enmity with his colleague. “I couldn’t take the role of an actor who I knew didn’t approve of me,” he said during an interview.

Eddie redmayne He could have become ‘Lord Voldemor’, because he even did casting, but in the end who stayed with the character of the evil villain in his young stage was Christian Coulson. However, years later he had the opportunity to star in ‘Fantastic Animals’, a saga that belongs to ‘Harry Potter’.

Tim roth He confessed years ago that he was always the second option to play the Professor ‘Snape’ And it is that from the beginning the author of the book was clear that she wanted Alan Rickman in the role.

In 2016 the actress Tilda swinton revealed that he was about to play the Professor ‘Sybill Trelawney’, exposing that one of the reasons she had turned down the role was because she disagreed with the way JK Rowling portrayed interns in her book.