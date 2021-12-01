The WHO rates the risk associated with the Omicron variant as “very high”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday classified the global risk associated with the variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Ómicron as “very high” given that its high number of mutations, some of them worrying, may be associated with “a potential immunological leakage ”and to“ increased transmissibility ”.

“Although many of us think that we have finished with COVID-19, Ómicron reminds us that it has not finished with us”

Due to its recent emergence, the new variant still raises a wide lack of knowledge and uncertainties, among which the WHO highlights the degree of transmissibility, the efficacy of vaccines against infection, transmission, medical pathology in different degrees of severity and death, and if the variant exhibits a different pattern of severity.

In a risk assessment of the disease published today, the UN health agency states that “the probability that Ómicron will continue to spread globally is high. “





IMF / James Oatway Government COVID-19 testing campaign in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa. (File photo)

The arrival of Ómicron reflects the precarious situation in which we live

The director general of the World Health Organization stressed this Monday in his opening speech of a special session of the World Health Assembly, that the appearance of the new variant of COVID-19 represents a clear example why it is necessary to adopt a new global agreement on pandemics.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reasoned that the current system “disincentives countries” when it comes to alerting other nations about possible threats “that will inevitably reach their shores” and recalled that the new alteration of the virus “presents a high degree of mutation ”, which shows “how dangerous and precarious our situation is.”

Regarding travel restrictions implemented by multiple nations to and from certain African countries, Tedros said that you have to thank and not penalize South Africa and Botswana for detecting, sequencing and reporting the occurrence of the variant.





WHO / Blink Media / Uma Bista An elderly woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Guterres applauds South Africa’s speed in notifying the new variant

An opinion that was validated hours later in a statement by the Secretary General of the United Nations, who congratulated the Government and the scientific and health community of South Africa for the speed with which it notified and identified the existence of the new variety of the coronavirus.

However, António Guterres expressed his extreme concern “about the isolation to which southern African countries are subjected due to the new travel restrictions due to COVID-19” and indicated that, as previously warned, “the low rates of vaccination is a breeding ground for variants ”.

“The people of Africa cannot be blamed for the immorally low level of vaccines available on that continent, and they should not be penalized for identifying and sharing crucial scientific and health information with the world,” he stressed.

The UN head called on all governments to consider the possibility of conducting various tests on travelers from those nations, along with other appropriate measures, in order to prevent the risk of transmission “and thus allow travel and development. economic”.





© PAHO / WHO A health worker conducts possible contact tracing for COVID-19 in Cuba.

We still lack a lot of data to know Ómicron

Tedros indicated that we are still in a very early stage to assess the scope of Ómicron and that “it is unknown if it is associated with greater transmission, a more serious disease, a greater risk of reinfections or a greater risk of avoiding vaccines. ”.

Similarly, he added that scientists at WHO and around the world are still working urgently to answer these questions.

“We shouldn’t need another wake-up call; We should all be wide awake to the threat of this virus. But Ómicron’s own appearance is another reminder that while many of us think we are done with COVID-19, it is not done with us. ”





who A COVID-19 testing point in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria.

Inequity in the distribution of vaccines continues to hinder the recovery

The director general of the WHO indicated that in less than a year almost 8 billion doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the world, a milestone that he defined as “the largest vaccination campaign in history.”

However, he referred to the warning he issued a year ago, when some nations closed bilateral agreements with vaccine manufacturers that “the poorest and most vulnerable would be trampled in the global stampede for vaccines.”

“More than 80% of the world’s vaccines have gone to the G20 countries; low-income countries, most of them in Africa, have received only 0.6% of all vaccines”, He pointed out.

Tedros reiterated that, with greater inequality in vaccination, the virus will have more opportunities to spread and evolve “in ways that we cannot predict or prevent.”

Returning to his initial call, he insisted that the best way to address a global pandemic preparedness and response structure is through “a legally binding agreement between nations.”

“For nations to come together to find common ground is the only way to achieve sustainable progress against common threats. It is not perfect and it is not a panacea. It requires negotiation – no one gets everything they want – but that is better than for many to run out of what they need, “he concluded..

Given the seriousness of the situation, the G7 health ministers met today at the request of the United Kingdom.

According to press sources, they warned that the appearance of Ómicron demands “urgent measures” and that the new variant represents “a very high global risk”, so they committed to working together and sharing information about the new variant.