The Weeknd series confirms its cast – El Financiero

Canadian singer The Weeknd will be in charge of starring in the Serie The idol, which will hit the screens of HBO next year, in a cast that also includes Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-rose depp.

The series created by the musician with Sam levinson, Manager Euphoria, complete your list with Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, the first season will feature six chapters in a story that is centered in the city of The Angels, when a self-help guru and leader of a modern cult develops a complicated relationship with an emerging pop singer.

“When multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear that His subversive and revealing take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had done before.. Soon after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team and this dream came true, “Francesca Orsi, vice president of programming at HBO, told the US media.

Although no further details have been given about each of the characters, it is known that the person in charge of the direction will be Amy Seimetz and how Producers appear Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. The Weeknd, who co-wrote the project and also serves as an executive producer, has previously expressed an interest in film, so this is not his first acting appearance as he served as a writer on the comedy. American dad and acted in the film Uncut Gems.

Although the musician has not spoken about it, through his social networks shared a photograph with a black background and the name of ‘The idol’ in white letters, tagging the channel that will broadcast a work that has been on his mind for about ten years.