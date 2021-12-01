The value of the cryptocurrency omicron soars more than 900%, amid the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus

The value of cryptocurrency called omicron (OMIC), until recently unknown, grew more than 900% since this Saturday, in the midst of the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus with the same name.

The price of the digital token increased almost tenfold between Friday and Monday morning, reaching an all-time high of $ 689 per unit. However, omicron subsequently plunged 75% to trade at about $ 371 at 2:35 PM (UTC) on Monday, compared to $ 65 on Thursday.

The date of the creation of the new cryptocurrency, described on its website as “a decentralized monetary protocol backed by the treasury,” is unclear, Reuters reports. It is known that data about its price on CoinGecko appeared as of November 8, while a Telegram channel called OmicDAO was launched a day earlier.

Its value began to experience strong growth after the World Health Organization assign the same name to the new variant of the coronavirus. Thus, on November 28, it experienced growth more than 500% in a day.

The cryptocurrency market, in general, is very unstable. Even currencies with a high market capitalization fall and grow by tens of percentage points unexpectedly. As for currencies with a fairly low capitalization, they are capable of rising drastically, although their value tends to collapse afterwards.

