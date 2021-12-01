The tragic end of ‘Pretty Woman’ that never saw the light, according to Julia Roberts | TV and Show

The romantic story of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere on ‘Pretty Woman’ (1990) enchanted all viewers, especially for the romantic ending. But what would you say if originally this couple did not end happily ever after?

This was revealed by the protagonist of this film, in an interview where Roberts stated that “many years ago I auditioned for a movie called“ 3.000 ”, which in case someone doesn’t know, was the title of the original script for“ Pretty woman ” . But that version had a much harder ending ”.

Speaking with Variety magazine, the 53-year-old actress confessed that she received a copy of the original script to prepare for her role, discovering a tragic ending, which even caused Roberts to give up playing the role of Vivian Ward.

“I was not comfortable with the situation that I would have to live in the film. I had no interest in being in a movie like that and they did give me the role, “he said on that occasion.

But what is that tragic and terrible ending that the actress did not want to make? The film would not end like a fairy tale, as the two would meet in the final scene in Edward Lewis’s (Richard Gere) car and he would push Vivian out of the vehicle. Lewis would throw a wad of bills out the window to pay for his services and the character of Roberts would end up lying in a dark abandoned alley, going back to where he came from at the beginning of the story.

However, the studio that was going to produce the film at that time went bankrupt, so Disney bought the script, adapting it to a more romantic story, although for Julia Roberts this decision took her by surprise, noting that “they told me that before closing, Disney had bought the script from them and I thought what the hell was Disney going to do with that history. Encourage her? Seriously, that movie was the least Disney I’ve ever read “

For the director Gary Marshall, the story of a prostitute who fell in love with a millionaire after ‘rendering’ services, seemed like a good idea on screen, something that was confirmed after Julia Roberts will win a Golden Globe for Best Actress playing Vivian, plus an Oscar nomination in the same category.

Finally, “it turns out that not only did he offer me the film again, but they had also changed the script to turn it into something that really fell into my comfort zone, “said the actress about one of the most iconic roles of her acting career.