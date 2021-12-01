The strangest and darkest thing that Onlyfans hides – Metro Ecuador

Onlyfans, since the pandemic of the coronavirus, had an impact worldwide and became one of the population’s alternatives to generate income and upload content that is mostly explicit.

Although the platform has announced on several occasions that it will censor or block accounts that upload multimedia content with sexual scenes, To date, he has not taken action on the matter and has only stepped aside.

Onlyfans (Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Furthermore, a BBC investigation revealed that Onlyfans Allows moderators to send multiple warnings to accounts that post illegal content on their platform before deciding to close them.

The moderators pointed to the BBC In August of this year they found advertisements for prostitution services, bestiality and material that appears to be incest. The English media reported that videos have been found where people appear to eat feces (coprophagia), and others beat homeless people to have sex with them in front of a camera.

A content moderation expert claims the docs clearly show that OnlyFans maintains a “certain tolerance” for illegal content.

One of the moderators commented to the aforementioned medium that he has frequently found content that is afraid that people have been exploited.

He notes that while the documents provide instructions for dealing with the type of material that is prohibited, they do not include steps for moderators to raise concerns about the exploitation of people.

OnlyFans assures that he believes that one of the moderators with whom the BBC was an employee who was fired after repeated failures to close accounts that contained unauthorized material.

Sexual content is just the tip of the iceberg of the accounts that exist within the platform. There are people who charge to see images of their excrement, to pretend to be a dog, to get fat to please their followers, to show their feet and even sell used underwear.

The last of these accounts has reported earning close to $ 10,000 for its clothes and number of subscribers.