the psycho who wanted to be jack nicholson

Your friends and colleagues from Córdoba they called him El Cebollo. But it has a higher level intelligence, an IQ of 121. In the fall of 2011, before drugging and killing his two sons, José Bretón, who was a soldier in Bosnia, had two obsessions: punishing his wife Ruth to be separated from him, and the figure of actor Jack Nicholson, especially two of his movies. The writings that the policemen who investigated his case recovered at his home reflect his state of mind before committing the crimes, on October 8, 2011, and his attempt to deceive everyone by pretending that someone had kidnapped their children in Cruz Conde park.

“I have many hobbies, scrupulous, it bothers me that she coughs, that (the children) suck their snot, listen to eat & mldr; Would it be good to get rid of the things that remind me of her? & Mldr; I am a bad person“wrote the former Breton soldier in his most intimate roles. As in one of his idol’s films, Best Impossible, Breton’s manias had made life unbearable for his wife and two children, Ruth and José, ages six and two. That bittersweet comedy ended in pink. A woman (played by Helen Hunt) He redeemed the character of Nicholson and they both began a new life.

In another drawer in his bedroom, Breton kept a copy of The glow, the horror novel of Stephen King and whose film also starred Nicholson. It is about a father who works as a security guard in a boarding school that begins a spiral of violence against his wife and son. And it ends very badly. Along with that book, more papers with the murderer’s writings: “What are my chances? How much can you ask me? I do not know what you think, if you are waiting for the master, to the darling, to the renovation or does not know what he wants. He says he’s not with anyone. “The policemen who found the horror novel and Breton’s papers, even with the missing children, decided then to baptize the case as glow operation.

“Ruth does not exist”

Obsessed that his wife has a lover, something totally false, Breton also shows his calculating side in these personal writings. Think and write about the pension that you will have to pay your children, about who will keep the apartment where the family lived & mldr; “If I file a complaint, it’s like declaring war. Pension for women. As long as I do not work I have to pay him, it accumulates for when I have. Custody for me. Are you already demanding? See the children already? Digital recorder. You have no right. Full custody of the mother. Alternate weekends. Freedom to see. Orthodontics, glasses, support classes. Car of mine. Trousseau. Expenses 70/30. Inventory. Block account. RUTH DOES NOT EXIST “.

Inspector Felipe Nieto, from the Central UDEV of the National Police, analyzed the writings and the draft of the last letter with which Bretón tried to convince his wife to return with him. “You and the children are my family and I don’t want to give up on you & mldr; Let’s give them an ideal life, to be able to walk, take them to school, travel, take them to the doctor. Do I produce so much repellency? Tell you I love you in the morning, flowers, details of all kinds, how beautiful! I have failed to lose you, I am a lost soul, without you I am nothing. Let me come back on Sunday, don’t make me chain myself asking for an opportunity, let me stay one day, poison me and throw me in the river, at least I’ll die happy. I think I can give you peace & rdquor ;.

The eternity

Long before all that, investigators discovered that the letter that Ruth Ortiz finally read before her husband killed the children hid, read today, a message, almost a premonition of what Breton, who was already buying and storing gasoline, he would end up doing it at the stake on his farm in Las Quemadillas, where he threw his children. “What is it that separates us? Don’t tell me that after so long together we do not have a bit of embers left to hope. I’ll take care of stoking it, I have eternity to do it“.

Sentenced to 40 years in prison, Breton always maintained his innocence. In prison he starred in attempted suicide attempts and a hunger strike during which he gained weight. The reason was that they did not let him read the sports newspapers Ace and Mark. Investigators were convinced that one day he would finally tell the truth, only to hurt his ex-wife again. It has, as the newspaper revealed The world, in the Herrera de la Mancha prison (Ciudad Real), during a dozen talks with psychologists and other media murderers such as Miguel Carcaño, convicted of the crime of the young woman Marta del Castillo, and Sergio morate, who killed his ex-girlfriend Marina and her friend Laura in Cuenca before fleeing to Romania.