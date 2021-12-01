The other side of Only Fans, the sale of “special” content

The social network has a tolerance for the transmission of sexual content.

Accounts have been found where conduct sanctioned by law is promoted

There are gutters that offer prostitution services.

Social networks offer innumerable advantages, it is common to find within them various content and entertainment options, it also allows interaction between users and the dissemination of topics that generate value to communities; However, it is also possible to find within the platform options, some that explicitly contain adult content, this is the case of the Onlyfans social network in which sexual and explicit content can be found; However, the other side of the social network reveals a panorama.

What is Onlyfans?

This digital platform is a social network that works under a subscription method, where the theme is maintained around the sale of sexual content, where users make one of the platform to sell photographs, videos, greetings, audios, in addition to any intention for which consumers are willing to turn off.

The interaction within the application, similar to that of any other social network such as Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, has a private profile, where the administrator can manage the theme, content and interactions with users, under the sole differences, that to access or follow a certain account a periodic amount must be paid.

Onlyfans out of sexual content.

The other side of the social network for adults, has generated various controversies, since not only is the sale of sexual innuendoes limited by means of photographs or video, it has also generated a trade of explicit content where it is possible to pay to see events of podophilia, coprophilia, vorarephilia, in addition to the sale of all kinds of supplies, such as the sale of soapy water where someone took a bath, the sale of sweaty underwear, as well as the trade in packaged excretions, among other things.

That is why it is of sexual content, where the administrators of an account are allowed to upload any type of content and therefore receive an economic reward in addition to the temporary fees that must be paid to access the profile, there are risks due to the fact that They have presented cases where harassment is generated after the breach of a demand made by a consumer.

Outside of the sale of content and inputs, for which payment is made under certain agreements between the merchant and the consumer, it has been revealed after an investigation by the BBC, that certain profiles offer prostitution services, content of bestiality, cruelty, or disclosure of apparent incest, which is punishable in most countries where the platform has interference.

The social network looks for a way to segment and contain this type of content, since although there is a certain tolerance to the exposure of sexual content by users. As revealed by the BBC, the platform’s tolerance is violated on most occasions by allowing tapes that contain content indicated by the same app as inappropriate to remain open.

After this accusation of the adult social network, measures have been taken and workers who do not close accounts have been fired as indicated by the Onlyfasns guidelines, which is why they suggest that the filtration of the platform’s deficiencies were made by a former dissatisfied employee, and they ensure that the necessary restrictions have been taken to cancel accounts that are considered not suitable for the platform.

