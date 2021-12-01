The Nintendo Switch receives a new update

If you were thinking of using your Nintendo switch later then you will find a new update when you turn it back on. The version 13.2.0 It is now available and “promises to improve system stability as well as improve the overall user experience.”

The last time we had an update for this console was at the end of October, when support was added for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. As I said before, this new update doesn’t really bring anything important, but anyway we suggest you download it as soon as possible. Eventually the notification will appear on the screen, but it is also possible to download it manually from the settings of the Switch.

Like all other similar updates, it shouldn’t take more than five minutes to install it, even if you don’t have a good internet connection. Remember that your console will restart during this process, so save your progress and close the game that you had active.

Editor’s note: These updates may not add anything meaningful to the system, but they shouldn’t be as useless as we thought they would. After all, there is a reason why Nintendo It launches them constantly, and we recommend that you keep your console always up to date. Surely in the future, the Switch will receive a patch with more interesting news.

Via: Nintendo Everything