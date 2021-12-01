In 2021, several new faces have been seen in the Mexican National Team and, facing the last game, others will be observed, such as Marcelo Flores

The Mexican National Team will face the Chilean team in their last game in 2021, the year in which Gerardo Martino, Tri coach, gave several young people their first opportunity to represent Mexico.

Marcelo Flores is the novelty in the call of Mexico to face Chile. Imago7

Due to the last commitment of the Aztec squad, ESPN Digital presents the new faces of Tri in 2021 who aspire to consolidate themselves as the new benchmarks of the tricolor team.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image

The call of Flores has excited thousands of Mexicans who consider that Marcelo will be the next great figure in Aztec football by shining in the youth categories of Arsenal. At just 18 years old, Flores could make his Premier League debut in the near future.

Santiago Gimenez

The young Cruz Azul forward played his first minutes with the Mexican National Team this year against Ecuador. The ‘Chaquito’ is one of the most interesting prospects in Aztec football and could be the heir to the place that currently belongs to Raúl Jiménez.

Eduardo Aguirre

The ‘Mudo’ is another of the Aztec attackers who has stood out in the MX League with Santos and after representing Mexico in the Tokyo Olympic Games, Gerardo Martino decided to give him a chance in the friendly against Ecuador.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Efrain Alvarez

The LA Galaxy midfielder wowed Mexican fans with his performances at the U-17 World Cup in 2019 and his first minutes with the Tri Mayor came in March 2021 against Costa Rica. Álvarez was called up to the Gold Cup but had little participation, however, at just 19 years old, Efraín is one of the most interesting players that Mexico has.

Julian Araujo

Araujo was honored as the LA Galaxy’s Best Defensive Footballer in the 2021 MLS campaign. Julián is originally from the United States but has Mexican nationality through his parents, who were essential for him to decide to represent the tricolor team. Due to the defensive problems that Martino’s squad has presented, Araujo could earn a place for the next eliminatory duels.

Haret ortega

The defender of the Red Devils of Toluca made his debut with the Mexican National Team in the friendly match against Ecuador. The 21-year-old not only stands out for his defensive coincidences but also for his scoring nose. In 14 games played in Apertura he scored 3 goals and in the Repechage against Pumas he got the only goal from the Choricero team.

Victor Guzman

The central defender was one of the few figures that stood out from the Xolos squad, a club that signed a terrible Apertura 2021 by finishing in the last position of the General Table. Guzmán, only 19 years old, was called up for the game against Ecuador but did not have minutes. Víctor possesses important defensive and leadership qualities that led him to be one of the pillars of the Tri Sub-19 that was proclaimed runner-up in the category’s World Cup in 2019.

Alexander zendejas

The Mexican American was another of the new faces of “Tata” when he was called up for the duel against Ecuador. Alejandro, 23, plays as a midfielder but has many offensive characteristics that make him another attacker and this is demonstrated by the six goals he celebrated in the Apertura with the Necaxa shirt. Zendejas arrived in Liga MX in 2016 to play with Chivas and José Luis Higuera, former director of the Flock, highlighted for ESPN Digital the qualities of Alejandro: “Zendejas is unbalanced, he always goes forward; very good back and forth on the wing. And he has a very good center. For me he does have above-average characteristics “.

Erick Lira

The Pumas midfielder has stood out as one of the great figures of the Liguilla del Grita México A21 for his performances against Toluca and América. Lira also had his first with El Tri in the friendly against Ecuador and was linked to the Mexican National Team that participated in the Tokyo Olympics but was not considered by Jaime Lozano in the end. Lira, 21, could be Mexico’s benchmark in the midfield in the future.

David ramirez

The midfielder has positioned himself as one of the most regular players in León, a team with which he has added three tournaments, being one of the footballers with the highest participation. In the Regular Phase of the Opening. Ramírez played 14 games with La Fiera and in the Fiesta Grande he had minutes in the return match against Puebla.

Karel fields

Campos al Tri’s call is one of the most surprising calls in the ‘Tata’ Martinno era, having only three games in Liga MX. Karel was not on the original list presented by Martino but was included to make up for the loss of Erick Sánchez due to injury. Campos, 18, made his debut a few months ago in the First Division and in the youth categories of America he has stood out for playing as a midfielder and winger with a right-handed profile.

Salvador Reyes

‘Chava’ Reyes was one of the most regular players in America this season, both as a winger and as a winger, and in the end he has added 1,698 minutes between the MX League and the Concacaf Champions League, in addition to scoring three goals.

Reyes had only played at the U21 level with the National Team. With this team, he participated in the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, in 2018.

Emilio lara

This other young promise of America, is registered with Sub 20 and debuted only on November 6 of this year with the Azulcrema first team.

Remember for the friendly against Ecuador last October, 19-year-old Lara was called up for the first time by coach Gerardo Martino, but an injury prevented him from attending on that occasion.

Carlos Acevedo placeholder image

The Santos Laguna goalkeeper is called for the first time to the Tri del ‘Tata’ Martino, despite the fact that the Torreón fans had been asking for him to be called up to the senior team for a long time, by virtue of his excellent performances under the three goalposts. ‘Warriors’.

The player is 25 years old, but has a great future, since in his position the career can extend more years than in a field footballer position.

Acevedo debuted with Santos on August 20, 2016, in a match against Cruz Azul, while in 2020 he made his start with Santos Laguna.