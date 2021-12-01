the memoirs of Will Smith, the most inspiring book of the year

Will Smith: “I’m in the worst physical shape of my life.”

‘The Best Shape of My Life’, the documentary by Will Smith.

“He was unstoppable. It was the longest hit streak of any Hollywood actor in movie history. I had become the most profitable actor in all of history. And I was not yet forty. The problem was, he had equated being successful with being loved and being happy. And they are three different things.

And because I had equated them, I ended up suffering from an even more insidious version of the ‘subtle disease’ that I can only describe as “more, more, more and more.” If I am more successful, I will be happier and people will love me more. He was trying to fill an emotional void with external material achievements. In the end, it becomes an insatiable obsession.

The more you have, the more you want; the longing is never satisfied. You end up with a mind consumed by what it does not have and what it has not achieved, unable to enjoy what he does have. “

The editorial Zenith publishes today one of the most anticipated books of the year,‘Will’ (19.85 euros), the autobiography of rapper, producer and actor Will Smith, written in two hands with Mark Manson, the author of the successful ‘The subtle art of giving (almost everything) a shit’. We are sure that these memoirs will become an inspiring book for anyone who falls into their hands, because Smith shows in his sorrowful texts that all that glitters in Hollywood is not gold.

Will Smith’s trajectory, perhaps the most beloved actor on the big and small screen –With permission from Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’–, is one of the most surprising of those that are remembered in the mecca of cinema.

He was born on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia, where he spent his childhood and adolescence, and in a few years he went on to become a rap star like The Fresh Prince and, shortly after, one of the great Hollywood stars of all time thanks to the mega-success achieved with the series ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ (1990-1996).

The entire cast of the mythical The Prince of Bel-Air. NBCGetty Images

More than 70 videos, short films, TV films and seriess nurture its long trajectory until today. In addition, it has been nominated for two Oscars for best actor: in 2002 for his role as Cassius Clay in ‘Ali’ and in 2006 for ‘In search of happiness’, in which he shared the poster with his son Jaden Smith.

But that’s the obvious story, the one we can see on IMDb and in press articles. The autobiography ‘Will’ takes us through more intricate places in his mind. The actor thought that everything was going well, that he was at the top of the show business and that his family was happy to be part of his environment.

However, the reality was much murkier. His family felt like a kind of ‘guest’ to a circus that no one had invited him to participate in, being part of a madness seven days a week. And everything began to crack.

Will Smith wrote this memoir while following a demanding physical plan that allowed him to regain the 20 kilos he had gained after the pandemic. He tells it in the six-episode documentary ‘The Best Shape of My Life’, that you can see in full on ‘YouTube’: his physical and mental process to get back to being who he was.

We thought that after the life of the ‘Great Smith’ everything was tinsel, but in reality while making us laugh or offering us brilliant performances, on the other hand he collapsed. “Success poses a strange and disturbing paradox. When you have nothing, you suffer the fear and pain of having to try your best to achieve your goals. But, when you have everything, you suffer the brutal and recurring nightmare of losing it.

He had the wife, he had the family, he had the property with a name. I was the biggest movie star in the world, but all of a sudden, I started to notice the ‘subtle disease’, a poverty mentality that had come in as if through the back door. Everything seemed extraordinarily fragile to me: an injury, a scandal, a commercial failure … that was the only thing that separated me from having to go back to Philadelphia. What if the financial crisis of 1929 repeats itself? There is only one fear worse than the fear of not getting what you want: the fear of losing it. “

A portrait of Will Smith taken in the year 2000. Harry langdonGetty Images

What happened to Will can happen to all of us

In ‘Will’, the actor of ‘Men in Black’ and ‘I am a legend’ is revealed as a person who has managed to take control of the emotions and who gives us the guidelines so that readers can follow his example. We will not be in the same position as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood history, but his feelings and his mental health problems – which even led him to consider suicide at one point – can touch us very closely.

Fresh and vibrant, ‘Will’ is one of the most inspiring and courageous works, in which the actor narrates his personal and professional career but with enormous sincerity and intimacy. Bill tremendous episodes of his childhood, like when he saw his father hit his mother on the temple with such force that the woman ended up spitting blood.

Will acknowledges that “that moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am now. Everything I have achieved since then, the awards and the accolades, the spotlights and the media attention, the characters and the laughter, they have been marked by a subtle reiterated desire to apologize to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing him at that moment. For not facing my father. “

Smith talks about fear, cowardice, wrong decisions, moments in which he has failed his loved ones, how he had an image facing the outside and another inside, of how the house of cards ended up collapsing …

Will (Self-help and improvement)

“He had achieved everything he had always dreamed of: career, family, business, health, superstardom and a house with a name. In fact, it was even more and better than he had ever dreamed of. More money, more fame, more properties and more success. And besides, he had done everything the right way. He had climbed to the top and discovered that the clouds hid an even higher peak. So, he had climbed to that other peak as well.

If it was not raising the dead, what was there left for me to do? He had done it bigger and more spectacularly than anyone had ever done it before. And probably what no one ever will. Why was everyone so angry? How could my life be disintegrating … again? What was escaping me?

The solution, in ‘Will’, one of the great books of the year.

