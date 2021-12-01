The luxurious house where Kylie Jenner lives. Photos | Famous
The businesswoman has accumulated a great fortune since she appeared at the age of 9 on the program ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Today, at 24 years old and with a second baby on the way, she has a large investment in real estate.
With several luxurious properties, most in California, Kylie jenner he does not skimp on buying mansions or land. The first property I bought was at the age of 17.
A 7-star hotel, that’s how Kylie Jenner’s new mansion with six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms is considered
With her growing fame and success with her cosmetics trademark, when she turned 18, she acquired three properties in the exclusive Hidden Hills location in California, where many stars live.
Between the three houses he bought in September 2016, he invested more than 22 million dollars, being a house, a mini mansion and his main mansion where he has lived for many years.
His main house in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles is the one that cost him the most of the three, priced at $ 12 million when he bought it, but which has increased substantially in value after the businesswoman made modifications throughout the years.
The house was built in 2015, it has 13 thousand square feet of extension, with 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a kitchen, a cinema and games room, a pool and a spa. In addition, it has a green area of one and a half acre.
Surrounded by luxury cars, from sports cars and large trucks, the house has a large garage that allows you to display your vehicles.
A few meters from the house, there is the only pool that this mansion has and it is where many photos are usually taken in bikini and bathing suits.
The living room and stairs to the second floor
In several star photos, he has shared his living room, where he has a mirror and takes the opportunity to take selfies. Under the glass railing stairs you can see that it has a wine rack.
You can even see that this large space serves in the Christmas season to place the tree:
Being a true fashionista and always in fashion, you need large cabinets and closets to store your shoes, bags, dresses and other accessories. Luckily his mansion has several.
What house would be complete without a bathroom? In the case of Kylie’s mansion there are several that it has, all very luxurious and with space to take photos without problems.