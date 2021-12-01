The little bug in Hawkeye you may not have noticed

Hawkeye, the new Disney + series starring Jeremy Renner, has brought the avenger known as Hawkeye back to the Marvel Universe. And on this occasion, Clint Barton is accompanied by the young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steindfeld) as shown in the first two chapters of the fiction in which the most punctilious Marvel fans have already found a curious continuity error related to the first one. Avengers movie released in 2012.

As Marvel fans know, the plot of the Hawkeye series unfolds years after the events related in Endgame. But still, there is a scene, specifically the first in the series, that goes back in time to return to the Chitauri invasion of Earth led by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the first Avengers movie, in 2012.

In this flashback, the Disney + series shows how the Bishop’s home in New York becomes the scene of the fight between aliens and heroes What a stunned presence a then little Kate. With the walls shattered by the battle, a Chitauri approaches the girl, and that is when Hawk EyeWith one of his accurate explosive arrows, prevent Bishop from being razed by the alien villains.

In the background, before the eyes of little Kate, captivated forever by the archer’s heroism, a devastated New York appears in which Stark Tower is distinguished... which later will be the Avengers Tower. But in that emblematic image there is something that does not add up and that has not gone unnoticed by Marvel fans.

Is about the letters of the Tower that remain standing in the image, that do not correspond to what was seen in the 2012 film. Then Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fights with his stepbrother, Loki at the top of the Tower. The brutal confrontation between the two Asgardians causes the clash between Mjolnir and the infamous villain’s scepter to generate an explosion that kills him. collapse of the K from the Iron Man corporation logo. Eighteen minutes later, Burton leaps from a nearby building to safety as he finds himself firing his arrows.

In the Hawkeye series, from the perspective of the young Kate Bishop it is observed as the Stark Tower, home of the powerful Marvel heroes, it just lacks the R. It is, therefore, a notable improper continuity error of the level of detail that Marvel usually keeps in its productions and that the fans have not overlooked.

And beyond this mistake that quickly went viral, Another of the questions that most intrigue MCU fans also has to do with Stark Tower and to whom the character played by Robert Downey Jr. sold it. We will have to wait for the remaining episodes of Hawkeye, which premiere every Wednesday on Disney. +, to find out if the identity of the new owner of the mythical building.

