The Koi to Uso manga will resume this month beginning its two different endings – Kudasai

Japanese service Manga Box issued a press release regarding the resumption of the manga written and illustrated by Musawo Tsumugi, Koi to Uso (Love and Lies), which has been in indefinite suspension since April of this year. It should be noted that this work will have two different endings, one with Misaki takasaki and another with Ririna Sanada, and the statement wrote:

«[Aviso de reanudación de la serialización de “Koi to Uso”] This has been suspended since April of this year, but The resumption of “Koi to Uso” has been scheduled for Sunday, December 5, 2021. From that date, a re-edited version of the main story will be published from Chapter 265, to final. The stories of “Misaki Takasaki” and “Ririna Sanada” will be updated weekly.. (All of the following refer to the Manga Box service, in Japan) Due to the reissue process, chapter 265 will not be available until December 4. We are also pleased to announce the resumption of the series. Starting today, you can read the first 264 chapters of the main story of “Koi to Uso” on the Manga Box service. Take this opportunity to reread it and enjoy the end of the story».

Tsumugi started publishing the manga on the website Manga Box from the publisher Kodansha in August 2014. The publisher published the tenth compilation volume on March 9, followed by the eleventh on December 11 in Japan. The work recently surpassed 2.6 million cumulative copies in circulation. The play inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. LIDEN FILMS, under the direction of Seiki takuno and scripts written by Natsuko Takahashi, released in July 2017. This production was followed by a two-episode OVA released in November 2018. Additionally, a live-action film was produced in Japan and released in October 2017.

Koi to Uso Synopsis

In a future where Japan struggles to combat its low birth rate, the Japanese government implements the “Yukari Law,” a matching system based on genetic compatibility for all young people who reach sixteen years of age. Hailed as “the red strings of science,” it is a well-accepted policy that promises a fulfilling life to those who adhere to it and penalizes those who defy it.

At sixteen, time is short for Yukari Nejima, who decides to confess her love to the beautiful and popular Misaki Takasaki, whom she has loved for the past five years. To her surprise, Misaki responds to her feelings, but just as the couple share an intimate moment, Yukari receives her notice from the government. He will marry his assigned partner, the outspoken Ririna Sanada, and will now find himself thrown into a world of love and lies, while still trying to convince himself that his feelings are the right direction.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© ム サ ヲ (著) / KODANSHA 講 談 社