The indie cinema of the 90s arrives at the Extremadura Film Library in a month of dance, art and Christmas films

‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Amor a point-blank range’ will be two of the works that can be seen during the month of December at the Extremadura Film Library. Along with them, the modern classic ‘Eduardo Manostijeras’ or dance tapes in collaboration with the DZM 2021 International Festival will take over the screen, accompanied by the most contemporary cinema and art narrated from the most cinephile point of view.

This was stated by the director of Audiovisual Media and Filmoteca de Extremadura, Natalia Rodrigo, during the presentation of the Filmoteca de Extremadura programming for the month of December.

The indie cinema of the 90s comes from the hand of Quentin Tarantino with ‘Love at point blank range’, with Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, or ‘Pulp Fiction’, Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1994. ‘Chungking express’ Hong Kong film awarded by North American critics, he completes this ‘indie’ cycle.

Dance also has its place in the programming of the regional Film Library in December. ‘Suspiria’ and ‘Dancer’ will be screened at the Cáceres headquarters in collaboration with the 20th DZM International Festival of 2021. Both films will have a brief presentation and, in addition, there will be a talk-colloquium at the end of them.

Contemporary cinema continues with its screenings also in December. The Franco-Belgian ‘Mandíbulas’ or the Spanish ‘La Viante’ make up this current film series.

Christmas will also pass through Filmoteca with the now modern classic of ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’ by Tim Burton, with Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

The Night of Cinema and Art comes from the hand of ‘Sambrona’, an independent and non-profit association whose main objective is to bring young people closer to culture through different projects and initiatives. ‘Encounter between two queens’,’ The headdress, a brief dream ‘and’ 5000 feminisms’ will be the three pieces that can be seen on the night of December 3 and that will also feature the presence of Celia Barriga, director of ‘ Encounter between two queens’ and the mini-documentary ‘5000 feminismos’, as well as Pablo García, responsible for’ La cabezada, un corazón breve ‘, the result of the artistic research carried out by the artist Èlan D´Orphium in Micro-residençias Artsticas 2021.

Chungking Express will be the work that will travel through Jaraíz de la Vera, Herrera del Duque, Cabeza del Buey and Arroyo de la Luz.