‘The history of curses’, the new Netflix series that Nicolas Cage leads

“With swear words we can cut, calm, delight, scare, insult and seduce. They are the most popular and seductive taboo we have”, with this explanation the renowned Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, begins the “proud and profane” Netflix series, premiered on January 5, which explores the history and impact of some of the most notorious insults in the English language.

There, the famous actor compiles, over six episodes, the history, evolution and cultural impact of the words that over time have taken on a foul connotation such as ‘fuck’ (fuck), ‘shit’ (shit) or ‘bitch’ (bitch), but with such subtlety and amusement that it is difficult to feel the mockery or possible discomfort when listening to them.

“Of all the bad words in English, none are as malleable as ‘fuck’. He is capable of expressing the full range of human expressions … ”, and it is in this word, as a spoiler, the first episode of the series is concentrated, in which comedians, lexicographers, linguists, actors participate in addition to Cage and writers.

One of the first explanations of the origin of this word, (‘fuck’) according to the series, apparently arose in the Middle Ages in England, where you could only have sex if the king gave his permission. “If the monarch granted that right, a sign that read ‘Fornication Under Consent of the King’, whose initials form the word ‘Fuck’,” should be placed on the door, although this is not really checked.



The truth is that the series is much more interested in analyzing the conception of language and its power, and in how we perceive what is incorrect, than in explaining the rejection of these words, some sexist, discriminatory and in general, a whole list of expressions and profanity, which are discussed here.

Also read: The cinephile strip returns to Signal Colombia

A valuable look at the world of language, in which its host, Nicolas Cage highlights, “The best tool of an actor is his imagination. But the swearing is definitely up there to anchor it. “

An appreciation by which we can say that the choice of Cage, for this new series, could not be more successful, since the actor, known for his roles in productions such as’ The Rock ‘,’ City of Angels’, ‘National Treasure ‘,’ Ghost Rider ‘, among many others, is recognized as one of the most eccentric in Hollywood.

The American, who has been the winner for his performances of an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a SAG award, is nothing more and nothing less than the grandson of the composer, Carmine Coppola and actress Italia Pennino, nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola and of actress Talia Shire, cousin of directors Roman Coppola and Sofia Coppola, of film producer Gian-Carlo Coppola, and actors Robert Carmine and Jason Schwartzman. However, that would be the reason why Nicolas Kim Coppola decided to call himself Nicolas Cage.

It may interest you: This will be the Hay Festival digital of 2021

“Nicolas has had a formidably artistic family environment. For me, this actor has three great stages, the first is that of his consolidation as an actor, where most of us were unaware or ignorant of his family origin and I think it is the most prolific and most interesting stage of Cage, when he is in their glittering performances. The second is his commercial consecration, where he already enjoys the fortune of being a star, he becomes an eccentric man in his tastes, and the third is very regrettable, because this would be the consecration, but in his case it has been given. stumbling in recent years with choices and performances that have played with his prestige and the quality of his roles and now it seems more like a commercial despair due to his difficult economic situation ”, says teacher and film critic Juan Carlos Romero.

And it is that the actor has given something to talk about, as well as for his talent, for his life and his tastes. Four marriages, two children, the buying and selling of two medieval castles, Schloss Neidstein in the Upper Palatinate region of Germany and Midford in Somerset, England; An island in the Bahamas, a collection of comics, and $ 276,000 spent on a tarbosaurus skull that later had to return to the Mongolian government because it had been stolen have all made his wish list fulfilled that nearly led him to bankruptcy. .

Meanwhile, for the film critic Iván Darío Hernández, “Nicolás Cage is one of the great luminaries and geniuses of contemporary cinema, not only because he comes from the Coppola family, but also because for many years he established himself as one of the great actors in the history of cinema and especially in the 90s. As everyone knows, as a result of bad investments he had to start working in category B productions. However, it is not something that limits him as an actor, he has a stamp His own gripping, his performance is iconic despite having ups and downs in some productions.

Curiosities about the series ‘Swears’

According to the Netflix documentary, one of the actors who has said the word ‘Fuck’ the most is Jonah Hill, who is even above Samuel L. Jackson. Hill is known for his roles in “Special Command” and “Gun Friends.”

According to ‘Swears’ as with ‘fuck’, the expression “shit” was censored when African American culture and the explosion of hip hop in the 80s began to popularize it.