The GT 2 Pro will be Realme’s most powerful mobile

Until now, Realme had specialized in what they like to call Flagship Killers, that is, mobiles with features that border on the highest-end, but at a more contained price. With the GT 2 Pro, the company enters fully to compete in the top-of-the-range market.

On Android Authority have had access to a leak that reveals both details about its technical characteristics and its external appearance. Let’s start with the latter because it is certainly peculiar. For its first Flagship, the company has chosen a completely new design with a bulging horizontal module of cameras that is very reminiscent of the Pixel 6.

In this module, the GT 2 Pro has three cameras, a main 50MP , a wide angle of another 50MP , and an 8MP telephoto . Other information about this trio of cameras is unknown, but judging by its size it would seem that the optics are not going to be conventional. The front camera is a 32MP

The GT 2 Pro will be the first Realme mobile to carry the new Snapdragon 8 processor, which is actually the new name which will have the Snapdragon 898 from 2022. The terminal will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB for storage. As for the screen, it is a 6.8-inch OLED and QHD + resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery has not been released, but if we trust the filtration it will have a fast charging system with no less than 125W.

All this will be settled, according to the leak expert Steve Hemmerstoffer, priced at $ 799. It is the most expensive mobile that Realme has ever marketed, and yet it is cheaper than top-of-the-range mobiles from other manufacturers such as Samsung. [91Mobiles vía Android Authority]