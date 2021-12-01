The girl asks Canelo for 300 thousand pesos for surgery and Álvarez has already responded

Editorial Mediotiempo

It is the biggest with the fists and also to help the people who need it most, that’s why the Canelo Álvarez always holds out his hand to those who ask for a new opportunity to live, as is the case of a young lady that through social networks asked for support in order to undergo life-threatening surgery.

A young woman by name Karla Vanessa Martinez Cruz asked the help of the Mexican multi-champion to be able pay for a lung operation urgently, since since 2019 he was diagnosed with a type of cancer for which he has had to undergo more than twenty chemotherapies.

“I have taken 26 chemotherapies and I would like this video to reach Canelo Álvarez to ask for help because I need lung surgery as soon as possible because the tumor I have grows 5 centimeters per month. The surgery has a cost of 300 thousand pesos and it is an amount that we cannot collect in such a short time. I want to live, fulfill my dreams and the goals that I have, “says the young woman in the video.

The amazing thing is that in less than five minutes, Saúl Álvarez had already answered on Twitter to the young woman with the phrase: “A telephone number!”, waiting for the best pound for pound in the world to give the adolescent -literally- the opportunity to live.

Donations from Canelo Álvarez

Beyond his quality as an athlete and the questions about whether or not he is one of the best in history, what is beyond doubt is the willingness to help from Jalisco, who has starred in numerous charity acts to the public light through social networks, plus many others without reflectors.

Just in the middle of November Canelo Álvarez donated one million pesos to Nariz Roja AC, which is dedicated to helping children with cancer. That money is used for treatments and medicines, and it was the association itself that made the generous act known.

Another example is the donation that Canelo made in January to a young man named David Antolín Morín, who required a lung transplant due to cystic fibrosis, expenses that were paid by the fighter who claims to be the only Mexican in history to become a Unified World Champion, in his case at 168 pounds.