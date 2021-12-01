The first one interested in the Colombian footballer of Club América, Nicolás Benedetti

As we know, the America club he is clear about the men of whom he loves undo for the next Closing 2021, either as loan, exchange currency for other footballers, or simply sale. One of them is Nicolas Benedetti, midfielder who only played the 15% of minutes at Scream Mexico 2021.

As reported Alejandro Alfaro, journalist from BallVip Mexico, the Club Necaxa would be looking to get the services of the Colombian for the next 2022 Opening Tournament. So far it seems that it would be a loan. However, nothing is certain yet, and we will have to wait for the negotiation to be confirmed.

The reactions of fans Azulcremas were positive, because they are in favor of Benedetti leave the ranks Americanists, since what was exposed by the player in from the Closing 2019, He has not convinced anyone, and is even adding less and less time on the court.

The other former America who arrived in Necaxa for the Clausura 2022

On the other hand, the one who yes it is confirmed to get to the team Hydrowarm, it is Nicolas Castillo, forward who was loaned to the brazilian second divisionBut even there he didn’t manage to earn a position. Now go back to Mexican Soccer with the Necaxa, and he would meet again with Benedetti in case of specifying the signing of the Colombian.