The days when Madonna ‘met’ Eva – Entertainment

On January 20, 1996, when Madonna arrives to film ‘Avoid’ in Argentina, it is presided over by scandal and its fame as a pop icon. The theme song ‘Like a Virgin’, with 21 million copies sold worldwide, featured a hint of debauchery with the famous papal anathemas. The appearance of ‘Justify My Life’ and its video doubled the erotic bet.

Evita was the film adaptation of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice, which gave a free version of the life of Eva, political leader and wife of President Juan Domingo Perón. Many directors went through the project ‘Evita’ until it became a reality: Ken Russell, Richard Attenborough, Francis Ford Coppola, Franco Zefirelli, until this Alan Parker , known for ‘Midnight Express’, ‘Fame’ and ‘The Wall’.

If the fans of the diva went crazy, politicians and supporters of Peronism could not believe that Madonna could play Eva Perón. Although some knew how hard Madonna had struggled to land the role (international names such as Barbra Streisand, Liza Minelli and Meryl Streep were being considered), few had a serious concern about being faithfully embodied in the character. There was then a small secret movement at the request of the actress to achieve an approach to figures of Peronism that in some way facilitated the knowledge of the world that surrounded the figure to represent.

Javier Fernández, a former Unesco ambassador, was in charge of recruiting personalities who would have known the character that Madonna had to play (“she wanted to know everything about Eva Perón, how she moved, who she knew, what she read … ” ).

One of the first names that crossed Fernández’s head was Enrique Oliva, a correspondent and friend of Perón and Eva. Also María Elena Walsh, who, not being a Peronist, belonged to the same generation and came to admire her for her status as a fighter for social rights.

“We were expecting a star and a woman with a bun appeared, short, simple, in a modest dark suit, without makeup. She was picking up a bit of Spanish and was very slow in her questions.” This is how the diplomat remembered the first meeting with the diva.

“There are many discrepancies in opinions about Eva Perón, that’s why I want to meet those who knew her,” Madonna said then and was very concerned about where her ambition for power was born. “I am also ambitious and of poor origin. ; each one reaches where he can, ” he added. And he smiled.

ROUND

When Javier Fernández wanted to take her to the Cinema Museum and the Cinematheque, she gave up. “I had already seen several documentaries and also the movie ‘La cabalgata del circo’. Would you know that album that years before the director of the Cinemateca, Guillermo Fernández Jurado, prepared for Oliver Stone, who planned to film this same story? Who knows if the compilation came into the hands of Madonna, who since the ’80s turned as a name to star in the film.

The round of personalities selected by Javier Fernández and seen by Madonna also included a poet (member of a literary group from the time of Evita, related to the Secretary of Labor) and a nationalist Peronist historian, of whom Fernández preferred to omit the name . Many denied the music star impersonating the political leader and did not want their names to be linked to her. However, the conclusion of the meetings for Madonna was to know a little more about the figure she was going to represent.

As the end of this series of meetings, there was a meeting of Argentines (25) who met Eva Perón, among them the Tuco Paz (Hipólito Jesús Paz, Minister of Foreign Relations during the Peronist government).

THE POETS

Regarding the visit to the National Library, chaired by Héctor Yanover, a well-known writer and bookseller of the time, Madonna’s knowledge of Gabriela Mistral and her poems was surprised , present together with the portraits of Alfonsina Storni and Juana de Ibarbourou. Yanover quoted Neruda, his ‘Canto general’, and surprisingly Madonna completed the verses in English. The same thing happened later when they talked about Carl Sandburg, whom the star knew by heart. Later the conversation turned to Borges, Cortázar, García Márquez and when they got involved in a discussion about Faulkner’s ‘Luz de Agosto’, it was recalled that this translation into Spanish was made by Borges.

The star recited a passage from Whitman’s ‘Song to Myself’, and the names Tennessee Williams, Carson McCullers, Somerset Maughan and Henry James came up. Obviously, the actress “was a good reader and gave a disciplined, professional image,” added Javier Fernández. However, “He showed helplessness and loneliness.”