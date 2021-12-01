The best Steven Spielberg movies according to IMDb and where to watch them online

If you like cinema, without any doubt you will recognize Steven Spielberg and you will have enjoyed some of his movies. He is one of the most internationally recognized directors and if possible, also the most influential and significant in the history of modern Hollywood. In fact, many of his film productions have become classics for life. We collect which, in our opinion, are his best films. Surely when you remember them on a movie afternoon you will want to see and enjoy them again. Definitely!

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Platform: Prime Video, HBO, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Year: 1981

IMDB Score: 8.4

Winner of 4 Oscars in 1981. Two intrepid archaeologists, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) accompanied by his ex-girlfriend Marion ravenwood (Karen Allen), begin an exciting quest to find the Ark of the covenant before the Nazis do. Along the way there will be many obstacles to overcome and survive such as poisons, traps, snakes and betrayals.

ET the alien

Platform: Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Year: 1981

IMDB Score: 7.8

The film, shot in the last quarter of 1981 in California, had a budget of $ 10.5 million and became a box office success. In fact, it was the highest grossing film so far – topping even at Star wars (1977).

Jurassic Park

Platform: Netflix, Prime Video, Movistar +, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Year: 1993

IMDB Score: 8.1

Jurassic Park was a resounding box office success. More than $ 900 million raised worldwide during its original theatrical release. In fact, it was listed as the highest grossing film in cinema history until its premiere years later of Titanic (1997). Recipient of more than twenty awards, including three Oscars for technical achievements in sound and visual effects. In 2013, their 3D rerun was released in which they commemorated the 20th anniversary of its premiere. It became the seventeenth film to have exceeded $ 1 billion in gross.

Schindler’s List

Platform: Netflix, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 3 hours and 15 minutes

Year: 1993

IMDB Score: 8.9

Considered by many moviegoers as one of the best movies in the history of cinema. Spielberg’s production was a box office success. It raised $ 321.2 million worldwide. Winner of 7 Oscars, among them best film, best director, best adapted screenplay and best soundtrack, among many other recognitions such as 7 BAFTAs and 3 Golden Globe awards. In 2004 the Library of Congress of the United States selected Schindler’s List for its preservation in the National Film Registry. And in 2007, the American Film Institute it included it in position 8 of its list of the one hundred best American productions of the history.

Saving Private Ryan

Platform: Prime Video, Movistar +, HBO, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 2 hours and 50 minutes

Year: 1998

IMDB Score: 8.6

Set in the invasion of Normandy during the Second World War. The film stands out for its very realistic recreation of the war, especially in its first 27 minutes, which narrate the allied landing and assault of the omaha beach on June 6, 1944.

Released on July 24, 1998, it had a great reception by the public and good critics for its performances, realism, photography, music, script under the direction of Spielberg. Remarkable box office collection with about 482 million dollars worldwide and ranking as the second highest grossing of that far away since 1998. 8 million of American dollars worldwide and ranked it the second highest grossing film of the year. Nominated for 11 Oscars, in the end it won 5 of them: Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Sound Editing.

Minority Report

Platform: Netflix, Movistar +, Rakuten TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Year 2002

IMDB Score: 7.6

An instrumental soundtrack from the production composed by John Williams. The film was a box office success. Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg years later collaborated again together to recreate another great science fiction classic such as the novel by HG Wells: War of the Worlds

AI Artificial Intelligence

Platform: Movistar +, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Year: 2001

IMDB Score: 7.2

Winner of 2 Oscars, 3 Golden Globes and 1 BAFTA award for the best visual effects. As an anecdote or curiosity, it was the last great film production where you can still see the Twin Towers of the World trade center on New York, even in a context of two thousand years in the future. Its premiere in the US was on June 26, two and a half months before the destruction of the buildings caused by the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Munich

Platform: Rakuten TV, Google Play Store and AppleTV

Duration: 2 hours and 44 minutes

Year 2005

IMDB score: 7.5

Based on real events. Winner of 4 Oscars. After the murder of several Israeli athletes by the terrorist group “Black september” in the 1972 Munich Olympics, a special agent of the Mossad he had to execute a highly secret mission: assassinate those responsible. Film highly criticized by the Jewish community in the US.

Shark

Platform: Netflix, Prime Video and Filmin

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Year: 1975

IMDB Score: 8.0

John Williams composed the music for the film. It earned him a Oscar for the best soundtrack. Actually, some time later it was placed in sixth place in a list of the best soundtracks prepared by the American Film Institute

Catch Me If You Can

Platform: Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Year 2002

IMDB Score: 8.1

Officially premiered on Christmas Day, December 25, 2002. It grossed more than $ 30 million in 3,225 theaters in its first week. The film made $ 164.6 million in North America and $ 187.5 million in other countries. In total, it added a worldwide collection of $ 352.1 million. In Spain, released on January 24, 2003 and distributed by United International Pictures, it grossed 5.7 million euros.

