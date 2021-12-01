The anime Futsal Boys !!!!! Reveals New Visual & Confirms Release Date – Kudasai

On the official site for the multimedia project of Bandai namco arts, Bandai Namco Entertainment and the studies Diomedea, Futsal Boys !!!!!, the second promotional image of the project was published. The press release confirmed that the release date has been set for January 9, 2022 in Japan, but no platform has yet announced its distribution in Japan.

The cast of voices will compete in the first tournament of the multimedia project, entitled “Get Ready !! Futsal Boys !!!!! Hi-Fi Cup ~ Boku-tachi no Debut-Sen!“, Next December 29 in Tokyo. There will be a raffle available until November 28 in Japan to get free tickets to the event, although it will also be broadcast live. A video game for smartphones is also confirmed.

Cast of voices

Ryouta takara as Haru Yamato.

as Haru Yamato. Shuuto Ishimori as Seiichiro Sakaki.

as Seiichiro Sakaki. Kohei Yoshiwara as Toi Tsukioka.

as Toi Tsukioka. Ryoutarou Yamaguchi as Tsubaki Yukinaga.

as Tsubaki Yukinaga. Kazuki furuta as Ryu Nagumo.

as Ryu Nagumo. Yasunao sakai as Taiga Amakado.

as Taiga Amakado. Hiromu mineta like Louis Kashiragi.

like Louis Kashiragi. Yuuya arai as Shin Yuki.

as Shin Yuki. Satoru Murakami as Takumi Kuga.

as Takumi Kuga. Junpei Baba as Kaito Kazanin.

Production team

Yukina hiiro (Hitorijime My Hero, 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams: The Animation) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios Diomedea .

(Hitorijime My Hero, 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams: The Animation) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios . Shouji Yonemura (Fairy Tail, Pokémon, Digimon Fusion) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Fairy Tail, Pokémon, Digimon Fusion) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. RON (FLCL Alternative, FLCL Progressive) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

(FLCL Alternative, FLCL Progressive) is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack. Takao sakuma will perform the opening theme titled “Bravemaker“, while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the closing theme with a title pending confirmation.

Futsal Boys Synopsis !!!!!

The project includes a planned anime, a smartphone game app, and actual futsal matches between the cast members, the results of which affect the story of the anime and the game app. Indoor soccer is a variant of soccer similar to soccer, but played indoors. The history of the franchise is set in a world more than a decade after futsal has exploded in worldwide popularity. The protagonist Haru Yamato watches the U18 world championship and is inspired by a Japanese player named Tokinari Tennouji. He joins the Koyo Academy futsal team with the goal of becoming a player like Tennouji. There he finds friends and together they face their rivals.

