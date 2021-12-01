The 5 cryptocurrencies of the metaverse that give profits of 500%

In recent times, the concept of metaverse it came to everyone’s mouth. It is about from a new reality that combines digital and physical existence which consists, in simple terms, of 3D virtual spaces where you can share immersive experiences with other people, carry out different massive digital activities, purchase products, and more.

To immerse yourself in this mixed reality, people will have to buy virtual reality headsets and start interacting in a 100% digital way.

Along these lines, the arrival of the metaverse is expected to change the current way people interact with each other on social networks and analysts also suggest that companies will migrate to this technology to offer their products online.

In this innovative context, Cryptocurrencies have already emerged that will serve to market digital products and carry out person-to-person transactions in this ecosystem.

The 5 most promising metaverse cryptocurrencies

Decentraland (MANA)

Is about a video game that mixes virtual reality with the digital currency market. Users can play games by creating multimedia content and applications and transacting with MANA.

In recent days, the cryptocurrency gave its investors 24.57% gains and its price is around US $ 4.90.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Specifically, The Sandbox is a blockchain system where NFTs can be edited to give them the form of both minigames usable on the platform and vanity objects.

This “editor” allows you to create objects without having to be a specialized programmer and then sell them as NFTs both on the official market and on other trading sites such as OpenSea.

In the last seven days, it gave profits of 66.50% to its investors and its price is around US $ 7.12.

VIBE (VIBE)

It is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum smart contract platform. In total, there is a supply of 267,000,000 cryptocurrencies and an estimated 260,136,426 are already in circulation.

This asset can be used to buy planets and planes in the official Vibe marketplace in this link used to play video games.

In the last seven days, it was the metaverse cryptocurrency that gave the most profits to its investors, with a return above 500%.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Currently, it is positioned as one of the most popular NFT video games in the entire crypto ecosystem. This game uses the cryptocurrency Axie Infinity, a digital asset based on the Ethereum smart contract network.

Today, the token is around US $ 133.70 and gave gains of 4% in the last 24 hours.

Tetha (TETHA)

This cryptocurrency represents a chain of blocks specifically dedicated to online video streaming. It was launched in 2019 and since then, it has functioned as a decentralized network in which users share resources and content from person to person.

Today, its price is around US $ 6.53 and it is possible to acquire it through exchanges such as Binance, Kucoin, Huobi Global.

What is the metaverse?

The metaverse is, according to experts, the next generation of the internet where people will be able to interact in an immersive way.

It is about the combination of multiple technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and more, that will allow all human beings to “live” within a totally digital universe.

The term metaverse It emerged around 30 years ago and was coined by Neal Stephenson, a science fiction novelist and author in one of his books called “Snow Crash.”

In this issue, Stephenson recounted the existence of two worlds: one digital and one physical that coexist in the same place.

Today, this idea can come true: Technology companies such as Facebook (called Meta), Microsoft, Amazon, Roblox, Epic Games, Nvidia, among others, are already allocating millions of dollars in the creation of the metaverse.