The 4 possible scenarios for the effect of omicron on global growth, according to Goldman Sachs

(Bloomberg) – Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set four scenarios for the possible impact on global economic growth of a new variant of the coronavirus, although they added that it is too early to adjust their forecasts given that it is still it is not clear which of them is likely to turn out.

The stages:

A bearish scenario:

The omicron variant spreads faster than its predecessor, Delta, leading to global growth slowing in the first quarter to an annual rate of 2% compared to the previous quarter, or about 2.5 percentage points below the current Goldman forecast. For all of 2022, the world economy would expand 4.2%, or 0.4 percentage points below the current forecast, while the inflation outlook is “ambiguous.”

A very bearish scenario:

Both the severity of the disease and the immunity against hospitalizations are considerably worse than for the delta variant. Global economic growth suffers a greater impact, while “the impact of inflation is, again, ambiguous.”

A false alarm scenario:

The omicron variant spreads slower than the delta and has no significant effect on global growth and inflation.

A bullish scenario:

The omicron variant is slightly more contagious, but causes much less severe disease. In this speculative “normalization” scenario, a net reduction in disease burden causes global growth to exceed Goldman’s baseline. Inflation is likely to slow down as both the readjustment in demand and the recovery in the supply of goods and labor accelerate.

“Considerable effects”

“The bottom line is that omicron could have considerable effects on growth, but that the range of medical and therefore economic outcomes remains unusually wide,” Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius said in a research note.

“Given this and the possibility of a ‘false alarm’, we are not making omicron-related changes in our projections for growth, inflation and monetary policy until the probability of these scenarios becomes a little clearer,” they noted.

What comes next will likely depend on what scientists discover about the new variant of covid-19, including its resistance to vaccines and how much more contagious it is than the delta variant, which proliferated in recent months without economies slipping back to a recession.

