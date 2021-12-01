The 10 saddest Oscar winners, ranked

Oscars are reserved for the best films in the eyes of the Academy. Since 1929, the best works of cinema have received their golden statues to accompany their undoubted legacies. Today, the most prestigious award in Hollywood is still best picture.

Some of these great movies of all time strike a chord more than others. Stories of love, war, triumph, and tragedy have captivated viewers for generations. When it comes to the most exciting movies, these Oscar winners are sure to have fans stocking up on tissues.

10 Titanic is the quintessential tear film

More than 20 years have passed since TitanicJames Cameron’s hit theaters and fans are still crying when they hear Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Titanic, which tied for 14 Oscar nominations with “Eva naked udo “was always going to be a sad movie considering the reality of the ship disaster. But it is theTitanic’s central love story which is truly heartbreaking …

Cameron’s film is an exciting and exceptional spectacle, both narratively and visually, and it is very rewarding, regardless of how Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack can fit in the door.

9 American Beauty is more than most hearts can bear

The suburban midlife crisis may seem like a myth to many. Whatever the reality, American Beauty it is the ultimate representation of the midlife crisis, as fascinating as it is depressing, bleak and tragic.

The winner of the Sam Mendes best picture award is riddled with dark humor, but the laughs aren’t frequent enough to make American. Beauty an edifying journey. A cynical sensation that masterfully dismantles middle-class materialism and self-sufficient happiness, American Beauty is a must-have movie for anyone who enjoys overwhelmingly sad movies.

8 Million Dollar Baby is a boxing genius you can blow your mind with

What starts out as a riveting boxing movie quickly turns into one of the most disturbing sports movies ever created. million dollar Babyby Clint Eastwood is the story of Maggie Fitzgerald and her quest for glory on the ropes, a dream that eventually turns into a nightmare for the underdog athlete.

The 2004 film won four Oscars, including Best Actress for Hilary Swank. million dollar Baby he hits emotions harder than any of his fighters. Even the most hardened viewers may end up reaching for the bandanas after seeing this combat classic.

7 Kramer vs. Kramer is sad enough for viewers to walk away from the marriage

Kramer against K Rammer is a harrowing enough movie to discourage people from getting married, and it is essentially the divorce disaster staged for 2 hours and lifted up by the supreme talents of acting legends Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep. Robert Benton’s film is a compelling and important look at gender roles and work-life balance, and Kramer’s end result againstKramer is a deeply disturbing film that garnered 5 wins at the 1979 Academy Awards.

6 Forrest Gump’s ending is far from happy

Forrest Gump and Jenny’s love story ends in tragedy, and the frequent murmurs of Forrest Gump It’s “Jenny” who are almost as iconic as her ramblings about boxes of chocolates.

Tom Hanks’ performance strikes a chord in this Oscar-winning film. Forrest’s status Gump as an uplifting and humorous film it is sadly shattered by the shocking sequences of the war and its tearful end. Thanks to so many memorable moments, it’s easy to forget how sad Forrest is. Gump.

5 Gone with the Wind is the story of a very toxic and tearful bond

The winners of the best picture award are not much more iconic than ” What the wind took away “by Victor Fleming Widely considered one of the best films ever, this 1939 film is a love story with few equals, especially when it comes to traumatic and heartbreaking relationships.

The film starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh has certainly lost some of its splendor over the years, in large part due to its stereotypical portrayals of African Americans and historical inaccuracy. Nevertheless, what the wind It was taken away that changed the way African-American actors are represented in film, another reason why the film is considered an important piece of film history.

4 The Bridge over the River Kwai is a deeply harrowing journey

Thebridge over the river kwai It is another of the films that usually appear in the lists of the best of all time. This epic starring Alec Guinness ticks all the boxes for a brilliant war movie, but the winner of David Lean’s best picture award can boast one of the most disturbing scenes in cinema.

Without spoiling the ending of the film, “The Bridge on the River Kwai “ makes the viewer often wonder how to deal with the events that unfold on the screen. When tragedy grips viewers, the film does a remarkable job of proving that every story has two faces.

3 Quiet on the Western Front it is filled with the heartbreaking horrors of war

The third film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture (known as the Best Production Award of the time) remains one of the saddest. Quiet on the Western Front is another haunting war movie, set in WWI and offering a gruesome and realistic take on the horrors of war.

Adolf Hitler was largely opposed to the film because of its anti-war message, which should encourage modern viewers to watch this 1930s classic. As with many best picture award winners, No news in the western front was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry, and even 90 years after its release, No news in thefront western is still as poignant as ever.

2 12 Years A Slave shows the worst of humanity

Given the gruesome reality of slavery, any movie that focuses on it will always be a difficult and haunting cinematic experience. This is especially true since 12 years of slavery, from 2013, is an adaptation of the real memories of a slave from 1853.

12 Years A Slave tells the story of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Solomon Northup, a free black man from New York kidnapped and sold as a slave. Director Steve McQueen plunges audiences into one of the most deplorable times in American history, and the final product is perhaps the most disturbing film of the last decade.

1 Schindler’s List is an excruciatingly heartbreaking movie

Perhaps there is no film as haunting and heartbreaking as Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Holocaust film. Schindler’s list focuses on Oskar Schindler, a German who puts his influence and wealth at the service of Jewish refugees during WWII.

Spielberg does not beat around the bush and describes the horrors of the Holocaust with astonishing realism. The final images of The Schindler’s list will remain etched in viewers’ minds for a long time. The tragic and deplorable actions described in The List of Schindler They are so important in the history of humanity that they are totally unforgettable.