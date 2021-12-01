Tesla sells a Cybertruck-shaped whistle and it sells out in minutes

Image : Tesla.

We live in a world where the person with the most money on the planet he spends it on Twitter making jokes They are not funny and making fun of other people, thankfully in large part other millionaires. After Apple released its suede cloth that cost 25 euros (something that in itself is also absurd), good old Elon couldn’t be left behind.

That is why the “Tesla whistle” has been announced, and beyond the phallic jokes that may arise from that name and the headline of this article, especially in some Latin American countries, it is a whistle in the shape of a Cybertruck, the futuristic-looking truck from Tesla that Elon says will be able to “float briefly”And whose production It has been delayed on various occasions.

In a tweet, of course, Elon has invited his millions of followers on the social network to buy the Tesla whistle, accompanied by the phrase “don’t waste your money on that stupid Apple cloth, instead, buy our whistle! ! “

The Tesla whistle (something that I continue to write trying to keep as serious as possible) is priced at $ 50, or rather, it had, because as expected it has sold out in a very short time. Minutes? Few hours? We do not know, but it lasted very little time available in the Tesla website.

It’s unclear when buyers will get their whistle, but once they get it, they’ll be able to enjoy at least this diminutive version of the Cybertruck made of stainless steel. If you prefer something larger but that does not cost more than 100,000 dollars, you can also try to get a Remote controlled cybertruck.[[Elon Musk (Twitter) via 9to5Mac]