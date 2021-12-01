ten movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Tuesday, November 30, actor Ben Stiller turns 56.

The American performer, son of comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, also dedicated himself to the world of entertainment.

He began his career in the late ’80s, with special appearances in series and some small roles in the cinema, such as in Steven Spielberg’s film Empire of the Sun.

Years later, he began to stand out on the big screen, both in front of and behind the camera. In that sense, he starred in and directed films such as Reality Bites, The Cable Guy, Tropic Thunder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Zoolander, in addition to their respective sequel.

He was also featured in films like Crazy About Mary, as well as in the trilogies of My Girlfriend’s Family and A Night at the Museum.

He recently directed the critically acclaimed miniseries Escape at Dannemora, starring Patricia Arquette, Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano. While soon he will direct and write Bag Man, an adaptation of a successful podcast.

On his birthday, we leave you ten Ben Stiller movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max.

Ten Ben Stiller Movies

Zoolander 2 (HBO Max – Amazon)

After spending a long time away from fame, Derek (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) return to the catwalks. But because they are more than just two pretty faces, Interpol needs your help to discover who is behind a series of mysterious murders.

Greenberg: A Loser Without Illusions (HBO Max)

Roger Greenberg (Stiller) returns to Los Angeles where he will meet his brother’s assistant, Florence (Greta Gerwig), a particular girl.

While we are young (Amazon)

Josh and Cornelia, a childless couple, who start spending more time with a hipster couple. The young boy is an aspiring documentary director, a calling Josh shares. They begin to enjoy the energy that dating this younger generation brings, but Josh begins to suspect that his new best friend may not be as honest and trustworthy as he hoped. With Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts, Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried.

My Girlfriend Polly (Netflix)

After being dumped by his wife on their honeymoon, the prudish Reuben (Stiller) meets an irreverent childhood friend (Jennifer Aniston) who teaches him to live on the edge.

The Meyerowitzes: the family is not chosen (new and select stories)

Grudges and rivalries are the order of the day when three brothers gather in New York to see their father, an artist with a fading legacy. With Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman.

Crazy about Mary (Star +)

Still obsessed by Mary (Cameron Diaz), his high school sweetheart, the distraught Ted (Ben Stiller) decides to find her after 13 years with the help of a private investigator (Matt Dillon) who turns out to be a bit dishonest and who also falls in love with she.

Balls in Play (Star +)

Peter LeFleur (Vince Vaughn) is the charismatic owner of a ramshackle gym on the decline. And he, along with the singular group of frequent clients that he has, will sign up for a Dodgeball championship, where they practically throw balls, looking to get money that allows them to keep the gym running.

Close Neighbors of the Third Kind (Star +)

The only thing more dangerous than the threat that the good citizens of suburban Glenview face are the four guys who came together to save it.

Megamind (HBO Max)

When the supervillain Megamind finally manages to defeat his arch enemy, he realizes that nothing makes sense anymore. With the arrival of a new villain who brings chaos and destruction to the city, can this great mind become a hero? With the voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Ben Stiller.

Madagascar (HBO Max – Netflix)

Four spoiled animals from the New York Zoo are shipwrecked in exotic Madagascar and discover that life there is truly wild. There are also the two sequels. With the voices of Chris Rock, Ben Stiller and David Schwimmer.