ten movies on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max on his birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Tuesday, November 30, Gael García Bernal turns 43.

The Mexican interpreter began his career in the ’90s, but his rise to fame occurred in 2000 with the tape Amores Perros.

The film directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu became a box office and critical success, winning a Bafta and being nominated for an Oscar for best foreign film.

The following year, he again stood out in another Aztec film after starring alongside Diego Luna and Maribel Verdú Y tu mama tambien. Alfonso Cuarón’s film also received an Oscar nomination, in this case for best original screenplay.

After the success of both films, García Bernal has participated in Hollywood productions as well as in independent cinema or in other countries.

In this sense, he has stood out in films such as the Chilean No, Ema and Neruda, as well as films such as Motorcycle Diaries, The Crime of Father Amaro and Babel. He also starred in the series Mozart in the Jungle, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Soon he will be in a new version of El Zorro, which is called Z. He will also headline the film The Mother with Jennifer Lopez.

On his birthday, we leave you ten productions by Gael García Bernal to watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max.

Ten films by Gael García Bernal

Dog Loves (Netflix)

A terrible car accident links three different stories with something in common: the love, loss and dogs.

The Crime of Father Amaro (Netflix)

The recently ordained Father Amaro travels to a small town to help Father Benito and discovers that he does not follow local laws or the church.

No (Netflix)

In 1988, an advertising ace created a television campaign around happiness to defeat the military dictator Augusto Pinochet in the plebiscite.

Rude and Cheesy (Netflix)

Beto and Toto, two very competitive soccer brothers, dream of leaving the banana plantation where they work to become stars.

Letters to Juliet (HBO Max – Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried is Sophie, a young American who travels to the city of Verona in search of romance and adventure and joins a group of volunteers who respond to letters sent to Juliet asking for love advice.

118 days (HBO Max)

Journalist Maziar Bahari traveled to Tehran in 2009 to cover the elections, without imagining that he would later be accused of espionage and tortured.

The kindergarten teacher (Amazon)

Lisa Spinelli is a Staten Island teacher who is unusually attentive to her students. When she discovers that one of them is a child prodigy, she is fascinated, and will end up risking her family life and her freedom to try to make the child develop his talent … Remake of an acclaimed Israeli film.

Bad Education (Amazon)

With Gael García Bernal. Ignacio visits his old schoolmate, who has become a famous film director, to offer him a script based on their adolescence in a Catholic boarding school where they suffered sexual abuse.

A little piece of heaven (Amazon)

Marley (Kate Hudson), a beautiful young and promising publicist from New Orleans, has lived her entire life without believing in love, dodging relationships and avoiding being romantically involved. But when unexpectedly his doctor (Gael Garcia Bernal) diagnoses him with a serious illness, his life takes a 360 degree turn, giving rise to the beginning of a great love.

If you could see her heart (Netflix)

Haunted by the death of a friend and cut off from his community, a petty thief meets a woman in a dilapidated motel and seeks solace in love.