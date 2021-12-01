technology for early detection and therapy evaluation

Margarita Alfonsel, general secretary of Fenin.

The HIV testingIn addition to an early diagnosis, they are useful to know if antiretroviral therapy is working in the patient. This has been stated Tomàs Pumarola Suñé, head of the Microbiology Service of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​who stressed that “the interest of the test to be carried out early is determined to know when we start treatment in the infection process. If treatment is started when that person is still asymptomatic, the probability of survival with current treatment is very high, almost identical to that of an uninfected person. However, if it takes a long time to know that that person is infected and already has symptoms, the probability of survival with treatment is much lower and the treatment will have worse results ”. This expert has participated in the project Laboratory spies, where through a series of videos he has explained how the development and evolution of these tests has been and what the current situation is.

Laboratory spies is an initiative of the Spanish Federation of Health Technology Companies (Fenin), promoted by the In Vitro Diagnosis Sector (IVD), which invites citizens to ‘sneak’ into a laboratory and which aims to convey to public opinion the role that IVD plays in detection and management of diseases with a great impact on the population.

Evolution of HIV tests in 25 years

In this sense, he has clarified that “for the diagnosis of HIV, an simple serology test and that it becomes positive after a few days, weeks, after a person has been infected. It is true that there is a period that we call the window, which is the one between the infection and the positivization of the antibodies, and that we can screen this with other types of tests such as the detection of nucleic acids in blood. These would be basically the two tests that we use in the diagnosis, but especially the one of antibodies”.

There have been 25 years of constant improvements in time, comfort and reliability of these tests that, as reported by Pumarola Suñé, began to be carried out in approximately 1995. “At this time,” he commented, “the tests were very manual and very few could be done at a time. Today, the specificity and sensitivity is extremely high. We have practically no false positives and we are doing it through self-analyzers, which allow us to process a high number of samples per day, generating results in 30 minutes or in an hour ”. Likewise, the evolution has been to the point that today there is a test of point of care or rapid diagnosis that can be performed in the emergency room, in pharmacies or even at home.

In addition, it constitutes a test that is already being done routinely to all women during pregnancy, which is why it no longer exists Maternal and filial transmission in Spain: “It is very important to know whether a pregnant woman is infected or not, since this allows you to carry out specific maneuvers during childbirth, such as a special cesarean section. From here, the transmission of the infection from the mother to the child can be avoided, ”said the expert.

Contribution of IVD in HIV and Covid-19

More than 70 percent of clinical decisions are based on information or results from laboratories. As pointed out Carlos Sisternas, director of Fenin Catalunya and coordinator of the IVD Sector, “the objective of this project of Spies is to transmit to the population the value of IVD technologies, the role they play in the detection and treatment of diseases with a great impact on the population, such as the covid or HIV has been and is being. These techniques are key in prevention, diagnosis, prognosis and therapeutic control, being a key element of the health process ”.

In a statement, Fenin indicates that “evidently, the fight against Covid-19 has highlighted the importance and contribution of IVD techniques. But the work carried out in biological diagnostic laboratories and technological innovations in this field they go far beyond testing for the diagnosis of this virus. ” Thus, it points out that the analysis of biological samples, whether of blood, urine or other fluids, are carried out through in vitro diagnostic technology. “IVD or laboratory medicine helps prevent diseases, through the diagnosis, as well as the follow-up in evolution and prognosis, by means of the analysis in the laboratory of the samples obtained “, he concludes.