Taylor Swift meets Selena Gómez in new TikTok video

Taylor Swift surprised his fans by posting a video on his TikTok account featuring Selena Gomez as her “best friend”.

You’re going to be interested: Taylor Swift sings live for the first time the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ on SNL

Gomez allegedly visited the singer during her participation in Saturday Night Live, as Taylor appeared on the famous show to promote her recent re-recorded album “Red (Taylor’s Version”) where she gave a spectacular performance of the new 10-minute version of her breaking hymn “All Too Well.”

Before her appearance on the show, Swift had a good time with her friend as the two joked for a bit backstage, which is where her adorable TikTok video came from.

In the clip, Swift is lip syncing to the popular sound “Oh no my bestie is a bad b * tch” by Luke Franchina. It begins with Taylor uttering the words: “Oh no! My Bestie! She’s a bad bitch! “on camera. He then turns to Gomez who is sitting next to him on the couch, who does a” tee-hees “along with laughing on the sound track. The video has already been viewed more than 38 million times. .

>

The “Blank Space” creator donned a stylish black and brown outfit, while Gomez looked cute in an oversized white sweater.

Late last week, while Taylor was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” the singer mentioned her friend as she and the host played the show’s “Box of Lies” game.

The game consists of describing an item to the listener, who then guesses if it really is inside the box or not. Swift described a DVD of “Wizards of Waverly Place,” the popular series Gomez starred in on the Disney Channel. And it turned out that he was making it up and there were no DVDs in the box.

“You should have known I was lying because I’ll do anything to bring out Selena Gomez. Anything!” She exclaimed.

And of course, Selena will come forward to support Swift whenever she can, especially during such an important week in Taylor’s career, with her re-release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and released her first short film that she wrote and directed. for “All Too Well”.

Read on: Taylor Swift recreates Princess Diana’s black ‘revenge dress’ after relaunching “Red”

This Monday, November 15, the video for “I Bet You Think About Me” directed by another close friend of Swift, actress Blake Lively, will be released.