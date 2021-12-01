Sylvester Stallone manuscripts to headline iconic Los Angeles auction

A vast collection of sports and film memorabilia and memorabilia was exhibited on November 29 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, before going on sale.

Among the coveted hollywood items Up for auction are a Rocky script written by Sylvester Stallone, a script by The Addams Family, as well as clothing and accessories from films such as Back to the Future, Rambo, Harry Potter and Kill Bill.

“Sylvester Stallone’s handwritten notes for Rocky I, remember Stallone created Rocky, he created that franchise, and these are all the manuscripts and the changes and the characters that were going to be involved, and the story. It is a work of art”said Martin Nolan, chief financial officer and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions.

Some of the iconic sporting goods on display are a Los Angeles Lakers jacket belonging to Kobe Bryant, a signed Maradona jersey and a Hank Aaron uniform for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Likewise, Nolan said that objects related to Kobe Bryant are in high demand since the basketball player died in January 2020. Therefore, Bryant’s jacket, in addition to his relationship with the player, it is valued between 30 and 50 thousand dollars and features the signature of designer Jeff Hamilton.

The auction will take place from December 2 to 6, and is expected to raise between three and five million dollars.