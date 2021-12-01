Super December: TV is renewed with “Star Wars”, “Sex and the City” and “Karate Kid”

Between the arrival of the holidays around the world, which causes content producers to place their big bets there, and the funnel caused by delays in filming due to the pandemic, in December there will be a bottleneck of big premieres on the screen. on demand, with new seasons of great classics, long-awaited series finales and some of the movies that are waiting to make noise in the awards season.

This stellar line-up of premieres includes a triple bet from Netflix: on Friday the end (the end-end, this time) of “La Casa de Papel” will arrive, pending the conclusion of its fifth season; On December 17, the long-awaited second season of the youth fantasy based on the video game and novel saga “The Witcher” will premiere, with Henry Cavill as the protagonist; and the last day of the year will show the expected fourth part of “Cobra Kai”, the series that continues with the adventures of Johnny and Daniel, the protagonists of “Karate Kid”.

But the rest of the platforms will also take advantage of December to launch some of their big bets: HBO Max, a platform that recently debuted in the country, will premiere on December 9 “And just like that …”, the continuation of “Sex and the City” in serial format, with three of the four original protagonists. The new installment follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, to the even more complicated reality of life. life and friendship in their 50s.

And in December there will also be room for a new entry into the “Star Wars” universe: “The Mandalorian” reintroduced Boba Fett to the galaxy far, far away, and the bounty hunter will now have, from December 29, his own series, ” The Boba Fett Book, ”which begins with legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the criminal side of the galaxy back to the sands of Tatooine to rule the crime syndicate. One of adventures in a classic key, as was “The Mandalorian”.

SERIES AND CINEMA

But in addition to these four tanks, there will be more important news. Two award-winning comedies return to TV in December: one is “Emily in Paris”, the comedy from the creator of “Sex and the City”, much criticized for its first season but, nevertheless, nominated for an Emmy (the second season arrives December 22 on Netflix); the other is “The Great”, the story of Catherine the Great of Russia told in a satirical tone that will have a second season from December 19 on Starzplay.

In addition, HBO will present “Landscapers” on December 12, a fiction about a real crime based on the story of a married couple that becomes the center of media attention when two bodies are found buried in the garden of their house; while Paramount + will premiere its original fiction “The Envoys” that same day, about two priests who are dedicated to investigating the supposed miracles that have occurred around the world (with the direction, among others, of Juan Jose Campanella).

The platforms will also have some of the biggest movie premieres of the month. Netflix will have three of them: “The Power of the Dog”, a new film by Jane Campion, hits the Red N screen today, with the story of a domineering but charismatic farmer who relentlessly intimidates his brother’s new wife and her teenage son, until old secrets come to light; “It was the hand of God”, Paolo Sorrentino’s homage to Naples in the 80s, with Diego included (December 15); and “Don’t Look Up,” a new Adam McKay film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep (December 24).

More premieres include “Causalidad,” an Argentine film starring Juana Viale and recorded in a sequence shot (December 17 on Amazon Prime Video); and Aaron Sorkin’s long-awaited new film “Being The Ricardos,” about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (December 21 on Amazon). There will also be auteur cinema through the Mubi platform, which in December will present, among other things, “Voyage of time”, Terrence Malick’s latest work.

And there will be room on the grid for the premiere of two documentary series that promise to surprise: “Voir”, a collection of visual essays where various moviegoers talk about the moments in cinema that moved, surprised, challenged and transformed them forever. 6th of December; the same platform will premiere, at Christmas, “Stories of a generation, with Pope Francis”, a docuserie about older generations, people over 70 years of age from all over the world, including Pope Francis, tell their stories to young filmmakers .