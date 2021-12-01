Study says figures for HIV infection in the US have not decreased despite medical advances

According to research, advances in HIV treatment have not been of great help to black and Latino men in the last decade

The only way to know for sure if you have HIV is to get tested.

Recent data assure that the number of HIV infections has not decreased for 10 years despite the numerous scientific advances related to the prevention of this infection. This advance finding at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the need to adequately address and address this issue as a health initiative.

Through the results of the study, a decrease in the numbers of contagion in homosexual and bisexual men of white race was demonstrated approximately 8%, while, in men of black and Latino race, these rates remained apparently stable without alterations.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, spoke to the media assuring that “The CDC first report which showed that this disease disproportionately affected Blacks and Hispanics / Latinos was published in 1986. Today’s Vital Signs confirm that, unfortunately, these disparities continue today. “

The data was released to the public opinion the day before the commemoration of the World Day of the AIDS. In addition to this, it is expected that the White House will announce the national strategy that will be carried out in the United States to reduce the percentage of contagion of new HIV infections by 90% by the year 2030. This plan complements the motto of the anniversary “Ending the HIV epidemic”: Equitable access, the voice of all “.

Demeter Daskalakis, Director of the Division of HIV Prevention /AIDS from the CDC, said the research offered a “decades-long opportunity to end our nation’s HIV epidemic.”

The results of the most recent survey of the National Surveillance of HIV Behavior carried out in 2017 in urban centers were also presented, which showed that 42% of gay and bisexual white men used pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as medication in the 12 months above, compared to just 27% of black men and 31% of Latinos surveyed.

Unfortunately, factors such as discrimination in the use of and access to healthcare, health, education, income, housing, and transportation can influence these statistics. Given this, Daskalakis He assured that “To end the HIV epidemic, we will have to address the systemic factors that make health differences an injustice to public health. That starts with recognizing that HIV disparities are not inevitable. “

Source consulted here.