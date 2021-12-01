Stories | Tiktok | Khaby Lame: tiktoker wants to make movies with Will Smith, has admired him since ‘The Prince of Rap’ | Narration | Social networks | Instagram | VIRAL

Who is it Khaby lame? It is the content creator of TikTok and Instagram that has gained more fame and popularity since the start of the pandemic due to COVID-19. The Italian born in Senegal (Africa) who lives in Chivasso (near Turin, Italy) is 21 years old, more than 120 million followers on TikTok, more than 60 million in Instagram and a dream: to make movies. Specifically, Khabane Lame (his real name) longs to make a movie with Will Smith.

The young man who owes his worldwide popularity to short videos made by himself, after he stopped working in a plastics factory, was awarded the Angi Prize, presented by the National Association of Young Innovators (ANGI), in Italy. It was at the award ceremony where he narrated his desire to enter the world of the so-called Seventh Art, the cinema.

“I grew up with the myth of Will Smith, seeing ‘The Prince of rap’”Recalled Khaby Lame Alluding to the television series that brought his idol to world fame. “My dream is obviously to enter the world of cinema, perhaps to make a movie with it,” he added.

KHABY LAME’S STORY: FROM MASON TO TIKTOKER

Khaby Lame is one of thousands of Italians of migrant origin who have not had an easy life. In thanking the award, he remembered everything he did until he was able to make a living from his work on social networks.

“In my life I have been bricklayer, window cleaner, waiter, but I have always lived to overcome my limits ”, he began his narration. “I accidentally approached TikTok during lockdown: I couldn’t make videos with my friends, so I downloaded the application and started having fun like that ”, continued the influencer today.

On the characteristics of his successful videos on social networks, Khaby Lame gave some explanations. “I chose the silent language because not speaking is the world language: everyone knows what I am saying, what I want to imply”, he indicated. He also assured that this reflects part of his personality: “There is only my simplicity: I am proud to bring smiles.”

It was Gabriele Ferrieri, president of ANGI, and Fabio Biccari, expert in digital innovation, who presented the recognition to Khaby Lame. They took the opportunity to explain what their case represents in the increasingly digitized world in which we live.

“Khaby’s story is that of many young innovators, that with the power of ideas achieve great results ”, said Ferreri. “Social networks have entered our lives and, with this innovative way of communicating, Khaby is now an Italian excellence throughout the world.”

It should be noted that Khaby Lame indicated, in a previous interview, that to enter TikTok he had to put shame aside. Come “At first I was almost ashamed to have TikTok, because I saw dancing and other embarrassing things and I thought ‘if I do TikTok they will make fun of me’. A sign that the unexpected can be achieved if you dare to take the first step.