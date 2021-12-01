Steven Spielberg talks about filming “West Side Story”

The film will be Spielberg’s first foray into the musical genre. | 20th Century Studios

To speak of the work of Steven Spielberg as a film director is to make a clear reference to one of the most valuable elements that the industry has, being sometimes called “The King Midas of Hollywood” for his ease in creating great successes before the critical and international box office.

At 74 years of age, after a trajectory that extends to more than 50 years of experience, Spielberg is preparing for the premiere of one of his most complex and ambitious projects that he has carried out to date, also being the first film musical throughout his career: “West Side Story.”

You might also be interested in: Original house from “Home Alone” is available on Airbnb

Spielberg is a filmmaker who has been characterized by the epic scale in each of his productions, which vary between war drama, light comedy or even science fiction. However, the filmmaker has revealed that the making of “West Side Story” dates back to a personal dream from his childhood, especially since it was his mother’s favorite musical.

During a recent talk with Jake’s Takes, Steven Spielberg spoke about the elements of musical cinema that he finds particularly challenging, which would have contributed to his distances from the genre during his career, comparing the dance sequences to the great technical complexity behind “Saving Private Ryan ”, specifically, the Omaha Beach sequence.

You might also be interested in: David Dastmalchian Joins Boston Strangler Tape

“In a musical sequence, we are locked in by the measure, the rhythm, the tempo, if it is a two-quarter, four-quarter, it must end right where it should end. So in a way, scientifically, instead of having this latitude, I have this other to get exactly what I want in a small amount of time, because the music changes, just changing the angle, ”Spielberg noted.

The filmmaker jokes that he has never been particularly good at math, which puts him at a clear disadvantage when it comes to measuring times correctly. However, he thanks the behind-the-scenes crew on tape for their help during filming. “West Side Story” stars Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Ziegler, preparing for its premiere on December 10th.