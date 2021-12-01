SpaceX is at “genuine risk of bankruptcy” according to leaked letter from Elon Musk to employees

SpaceX needs to increase production of its next-generation Raptor engine or could face unwanted consequences. According to reports from CNBC and Space Explored, Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, describes engine manufacturing as a much “crisis”. worse than it looked a few weeks ago in a letter sent to his workers.

In his message he also informs that he was giving up a Thanksgiving holiday planned for work on the production line and asked company employees to contribute if they had the opportunity.

The Raptors are the engines with which SpaceX will power Starship, its fully reusable vehicle Developed to carry people and cargo to the Moon, Mars and other destinations, you will need many of these units for this. Every spaceship you will need 33 motors for the first Super Heavy stage and six for the upper stage, simply called Starship.

To complicate matters, Musk needs to manufacture in the near future what will be the next flotilla of Starships not only for space travel, but also to launch version 2 of its satellites Internet Starlink. Currently more than 1,600 ships have been placed in orbit and 100 of version 1.5 using Falcon 9 rockets, however for the V2 a greater space for cargo is required, as these devices are still larger, which will be a vital source of income for the company.



Starlink satellite deployment

“The Starlink V1 alone is financially weak, while V2 is strong”, notes the email according to Space Explored. “We are increasing production to several thousand units per year, which will consume massive capital assuming the satellite will be in orbit to handle the demand for bandwidth, otherwise the terminals will be useless. “.

A complication that can lead to bankruptcy

According to the internal message SpaceX needs to fix the problem of the Raptor engines soon and if they fail to achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year they will face a real risk of bankruptcy.



The two stages of the Starship: the Super Heavy on the left and the Starship on the right

Since the ship is designed to be reusable, the company I shouldn’t have much trouble flying twice a month, but at the moment they only have one vehicle that is currently in the test flight phase.

However, the picture could change soon, as SpaceX is preparing to launch the first orbital test flight, which It will involve the SN20 prototype and the Super Heavy named Booster 4A mission that could occur in January or February next year, once the US Federal Aviation Administration completes its environmental review of the launch site.