Space junk delays walk to repair ISS antenna

The American space agency POT announced a postponement of the departure of the International Space Station (EEI) that two of their astronauts were going to carry out, due to the existence of space debris in the area.

“Faced with the impossibility of correctly assessing the risk that it could pose to astronauts, the teams decided to postpone the tour scheduled for November 30 until they had more informationNASA stressed.

So far no new date has been set for this departure from the EEI which was aimed at replacing an antenna outside the space lab that recently lost its ability to send signals to Earth via NASA’s Data Relay and Tracking Satellite System.

The malfunction of the antenna located in Port 1 did not leave the ISS without communications, which has additional low-speed S-band systems, as well as the communications system high-speed KU band that transmits video, but the mission administrators decided to replace it with a new one.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron planned to spend six and a half hours outside the ISS to replace the antenna with the help of the Canadarm2 robotic arm, controlled from inside by Matthias Maurer of the THIS (European Space Agency).

Marshburn, Barron and Maurer, from the mission SpaceX Crew 3, arrived at the ISS on November 11 for a six-month scientific stay aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft.

Commanded by the American astronaut Raja Chari, the Crew-3 mission is, as its name suggests, the third crew to arrive at the EEI with astronauts from the POT and from other space agencies on SpaceX ships and from US territory.

Before, there was a test mission, too manned, in 2020.

The four astronauts on the mission Crew-3 they will occupy the positions left by the four crew members of Crew-2, who returned to Earth last Monday night after six months.

