Sony works on a PlayStation controller for smartphones

S ony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has registered a new patent in Japan for a control similar to those used in their video game consoles, but designed to work with mobile devices, according to a report by VGC.

The design of this “control for smartphones” is similar to the one we saw in the DualShock 4 control of the PlayStation 4 console, and not the DualSense of the Playstation 5. According to the patent, the control would consist of two parts, a left and a right, which would be held by the player carrying the smartphone between the two halves in which the joysticks and buttons, similar to other controls for smartphones of some brands dedicated to accessories. The image on these lines gives us a good example of what a smartphone connected to this control would look like.

Furthermore, the patent mentions that the controller would be able to detect changes in the tilt of the device and the direction in which it is tilting, possibly to add some form of motion control to the games.

Sony is clearly keen to make a stronger foray into the world of mobile games. Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, has already mentioned that the company will bring some of its franchises to mobile devices, a mission for which Nicola Sebastiani, a former Apple employee for its Apple Arcade video game division, will be partly responsible.

Furthermore, the idea of ​​playing PS4 or PS5 titles via Remote Play directly on the smartphone screen is also an interesting proposition. In fact, that is already possible, since the DualSense and DualShock 4 controls can connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth. [vía VGC / VG247]