Son of ‘Terrible’ Morales dies at 23; Mexican boxing is in mourning

Mexican boxing is in mourning, after it became known that the son of Erik “Terrible” Morales, José Fernando Morales Anaya, lost his life at 23 years of age. This news was released by the same former boxer through his social networks.

The “Terrible” hereby shared a series of messages and photographs, in which he remembered his son wishing he had eternal rest; however, no details were given about the reasons that led to his death.

My little boy was only 23 years old! pic.twitter.com/pyf8Y6j5on – Erik Terrible Morales (@ terrible100) December 1, 2021

“I love you my Fer, may God take care of you and keep you in his glory. José Fernando Morales Anaya! My Ferny ”, wrote the Mexican ex-fighter, who accompanied the messages with photographs next to his son at different stages of his life.

Boxing figures react to the unfortunate news

After announcing the death, the sports union ruled on the matter, being Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council, one of the first people to send his condolences to “Terrible” Morales.

Dear Erik. The boxing community of the world unites in prayer for the eternal rest of your son Fernando praying to God to accompany you and your family in this process that no father should live, ”wrote Sulaiman on Twitter.

The boxing community of the world joins in prayer and grief for the passing away of @ terrible100 Erik Morales are Fernando. May the grace of God stay close to him and his family during these process pic.twitter.com/5Afc0J2sJ6 – Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) December 1, 2021

For his part, the ex-boxer Jorge ‘Naughty’ Arce He sent a message of encouragement to his friend and the entire family who suffered the irreparable loss. Also, some sports journalists like Eduardo Lamazon and David Faitelson joined in solidarity to express their condolences to this unfortunate event.