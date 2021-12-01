Érik Morales shared on social networks the sad news of the death of his son, Fernando ‘Ferny’ Morales

The legendary Mexican four-time champion, Érik Morales, sadly revealed the death of Fernando ‘Ferny’ Morales, his first-born, at the age of 23, which has shocked the boxing world and caused a shower of messages of support and condolences for the Tijuana idol and his family.

The son of legendary champion Érik Morales passed away. @ terrible100

Morales made the announcement through his social networks. “I love you my Fer, may God take care of you and keep you in his glory, “he wrote at dawn. “My little boy was only 23 years old”Added the former world champion and now boxing coach on the death of José Fernando Morales Anaya.

The news shocked the boxing medium and the messages of support for the former champion were immediate. “Dear Érik, the world boxing community unites in prayer for the eternal rest of your son Fernando, praying to God to accompany you and your family in this process that no father should go through,” wrote the president of the World Council of Boxing, Mauricio Sulaimán.

For ‘Ferny’, as the family used to say, it was common to see Érik Morales camps in the Otomí Ceremonial Center, home to innumerable Tijuana camps in search of exploits within the ensogado. For many years he was also practicing boxing.

“The WBA family sends its condolences to Érik Morales and his entire family for the unfortunate death of their son ”, published the World Boxing Association, directed by Gilberto Mendoza. “It is with great regret that the WBO family offers its condolences to the former four-division world champion, Érik Morales, following the passing of his beloved son, Fernando. May he rest in peace, “added the World Boxing Organization chaired by Francisco Valcárcel.

Also Jaime Munguía, who trains with ‘Terrible’, showed his affection for the idol of the North Zone. “My condolences to my coach and I hope that God has in his holy glory Ferny and that he rests in peace. I send you a big hug ‘Terrible’, “wrote the former world champion.