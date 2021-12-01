Sofia Vergara reveals the ‘Modern Family’ star she hated the most

Although it seems that we have it very recent, the truth is that it has been a little more than a year that the popular sitcom ‘Modern Family‘came to an end, saying goodbye to his fans after 10 seasons in broadcast.

However, the fiction that was broadcast on Neox and that made its viewers laugh (and cry) so much might not be the end of the story, since it has only been a few months since Jesse tyler ferguson, the actor who played Mitchell Pritchett, revealed everything he knew about the spin-off of the series.

And the truth is that this made his fans very excited, who have followed each chapter the life of this peculiar family that crossed the screen, becoming one also in real life.

But not everything is as beautiful as we think. Sofia Vergara, the actress who plays Gloria Pritchett revealed in an interview for Paleyfest who the star of ‘Modern Family he hated the most was.

“Not that I have anything personal with her”

Sofia Vergara loved playing her character, Gloria Pritchett, but that doesn’t mean she loved all the decisions the directors made. And when it was time for you Gloria and Jay will adopt a family pet, Vergara disagreed.

‘Modern Family’ creator Christopher Lloyd revealed that at first, Vergara’s character was supposed to love the dog, but Vergara’s reaction in real life could not be hidden.

“I hate the dog. I’m not used to having a puppy on top of me and licking me. I grew up in Colombia, where you have big dogs. Not that I have something personal with her“Sofía Vergara admitted about Stella, Jay Pritchett’s dog.

“Sofia is a wonderful actress, but she’s not good enough as an actress to cover this“revealed Lloyd.

