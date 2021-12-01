Sofía Vergara moves him to the rhythm of J. Balvin and conquers the networks with a tight jumpsuit: VIDEO

The actress Sofia Vergara he returned to conquer the networks and left his fans enchanted with his sensual dance to the rhythm of the song “Qué Más Porque?” by the reggaeton artist J.Balvin and María Becerra. In addition, the model also showed off her great body in a jumpsuit blue that is the trend of the summer.

Vergara, who is originally from Colombia and has become an American citizen, is one of the most successful Latinas in Hollywood, who has been the winner of multiple awards and thanks to her performance in the series “Modern Family” is considered one of the best comic actresses in American television.

In 2020, she was one of the highest paid actresses in the world, thanks to her advertising campaigns for well-known makeup and beverage brands. In 2014, Forbes magazine ranked her 32nd on the list of the 100 most powerful women in the world.

Vergara is considered one of the most successful Latinas in the US. Photo: Special

Sofía Vergara moves it to the rhythm of J. Balvin

This Thursday Sofia, 48, left her almost 22 million followers on Instagram in love with her movements, as the beautiful Colombian posted a video on her account in which she shows off dancing to a song by Balvin, which made it clear that he still has the great rhythm so characteristic of Latinos.

Sheathed in a jumpsuit In blue with a tie dye print, the actress and businesswoman accompanied her clip with the phrase: “Take me back to casa chipichipi” (Take me back to home chipichipi), revealing her also characteristic way of speaking in which she combines English with Spanish and that his fans like so much.

Vergara undoubtedly conquered the networks with her dance and showed why she is one of the most followed women in show business. So far and less than 24 hours after having shared his video, he has received more than 800 comments and 102 thousand “likes”.

