so you can solve your most annoying problems and return functions that you lost compared to Windows 10

Windows 11 is Microsoft’s new flagship operating system for better or worse, and while it has a few good things and improvements over Windows 10, it also has some strange shortcomings and lose basic functions that have been in Windows for years… without coherent explanation.

For some, the disappearance of old taskbar features like dragging and dropping files is enough to consider Windows 11 a major disappointment. For others (including myself) the new right-click context menu drives us a bit crazy with its inefficient simplification. Are changes that definitely do not make Windows better, and that luckily have a solution if you are interested.

WINDOWS 11 from ZERO: REQUIREMENTS, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING

The task bar



ExplorerPatcher on Windows 11

In exchange for appearing centered like a dock and having “prettier” icons, the Windows 11 taskbar has lost a ton of functionality. Already you cannot move it to any other place on the screen, neither above, nor left nor right, is permanently anchored to the bottom.

You can’t use small icons either, nor stop combining the windows in the icons. All the options when you right click on the bar have disappeared, and instead there is only one access to go to Settings. And, as we mentioned before, it is not possible to drag and drop files directly to the icon of a program to open them with it.

All this can be solved with ExplorerPatcher, an open source tool that basically returns the bar to the same state it had in Windows 10. You just have to download the dxgi.dll file offered on GitHub, paste it into your C: Windows directory, and restart Windows Explorer. You can read more details about how to use and configure ExplorerPatcher in our article dedicated to the tool.





If the only thing that interests you is to return the function of drag and drop files to the bar, then you can try this other tool called Windows 11 Drag & Drop to the Taskbar (Fix), which as its name indicates, serves exactly just that.

With this you don’t have to restore the classic bar, or inject DLLs, or change anything in the registry. Furthermore, it does not change any system files or interfere with any future updates. It only returns a lost functionality that Microsoft already promised would return at least in 2022.

The right-click context menu



The full right-click context menu in Windows 11

Another thing that lost something in the way of this update was the right-click context menu. Windows 11 has made it so simple that it hiding a huge amount of functions behind a second and unnecessary click.

Now when we right-click in Windows Explorer, many of the additional options and third-party tools end up hidden behind the “Show more options” button, something completely ridiculous, because When you do this, the exact same context menu of Windows 10 appears. It can get insufferably tedious if you constantly use this menu for hidden options behind there.



Insufferable

The solution for this, at least for now, we have explained step by step before and it requires editing the Windows Registry. Our recommendation always in these cases is to first create a restore point in case something goes wrong.

Here we offer you two options, you can follow our step-by-step guide to edit the new necessary registry key yourself, or you can download this already created registry key and enable it directly by double-clicking on it. To see the changes you will need to restart Windows 11 or restart Explorer.

Change the default browser



MSEdgeRedirect

Another rather annoying decision that Microsoft has made with Windows 11, is make it extremely difficult to change the main browser. What used to be a couple of clicks is now an endless chain that requires you to choose a browser for each type of file, a tedious and complicated process that seems to be perfectly designed so that no one bothers and ends up using Edge.

Not only that, but even if you go to the trouble and change the default browser in Windows 11 for all relevant file types (from a simple HTML document to all HTTP or HTTPS URLs), the system will still force internal links to such as those in the News & Interests Widget or web results in Windows search, open in Edge.

The most efficient solution to this for now is a tool called MSEdgeRedirect, an open source project on GitHub that simply redirect any links we touch in the news, search, widget, weather and more apps to our default browser. You just have to download the latest version from GitHub and install it on your computer.